Morning Buzz: March 18

1. Central Michigan University announced plans today to close four residence halls on the Northside due to lower enrollment.

Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins, and Trout Halls will all be closed this fall because the university will have more available housing than residential students.

Students who've already signed up to live in the north community will be moved to other areas.

The university said the closing will help improve their level of service and expand hours at other dining units across campus.

2. The John Ball Zoo is welcoming two new members to their family, two cotton-top tamarins!

The zoo says they've been latched onto mom, dad, and also their siblings since they were born on Saturday.

Cotton-top tamarins are very small monkeys, weighing a little more than a pound on average.

They are an endangered species, which is why the zoo joined the Species Survival Plan, bringing in mom and dad from the zoo's on the east coast to help grow the population.

The zoo doesn't know the sexes of the babies just yet, they'll find out during their first exam which typically occurs once they're around 6-months old.

3. Meanwhile, Potter Park Zoo near Lansing is also welcoming a new addition.

They're celebrating the birth of a critically endangered Eastern Bongo Calf. The antelope-like animal was born on March 8 and marks its first birth at the zoo since 2014.

She's staying close to her mother for new, and the zoo promises to update us when a name is picked out.

4. The University of Michigan beat 6th-seed Colorado State on Thursday.

Freshman Frankie Collins is said to have provided the spark that took them to the "W", taking over in the starting line-up when teammate Devate Jones was benched for a concussion.

The Wolverines are now on step closer to their 5th straight "Sweet 16 Appearance," beating the Rams 75-63.

5. Celebrate spring with free ice cream from Dairy Queen.

The ice cream chain is bringing back its annual ice cream giveaway after canceling the event for two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Desert lovers can show up at their local DQ shops on Monday, March 21 to redeem their free ice cream cone.

The freebie is good while supplies last and is only good for one small vanilla soft-serve cone per person.

Each cone does come with Dairy Queen's iconic ice cream curl on top.