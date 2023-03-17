Morning Buzz: March 17

1. Have you ever wondered how a brain really looks and feels, or what happens to your brain when you hit your head?

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum and find out from scientists at the MSU College Of Human Medicine Neuroscience Fair.

You'll meet scientists and discover the marvels of the brain through hands-on activities for all ages.

New this year, walk inside the "mega brain" a larger-than-life inflatable brain exhibit.

2. Next Tuesday is World Down Syndrome Day, a day that celebrates the highlights and accomplishments of those living with down syndrome.

This weekend though, the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan is inviting everyone to a free community dance and party on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center.

The organization provides programs and services for more than 300 local families. The dance party has a 90's theme and people with down syndrome, their family, friends and the public are invited to this free, all-ages event.

3. John Ball Zoo will open for the 2023 season on March 24.

The opening day will feature the zoo's new logo and the new animals that have found a home in Grand Rapids.

These include a female snow leopard, bald eagles, a coati, and a sloth.

Plus for farm lovers, several goats and sheep have joined Red's Hobby Farm following the retirement of some others last month.

4. Family–friendly activity options are once again available at the Salvation Army Kroc Center during spring break week, April 3-7.

Open swim, climbing wall, and gymnasium hours are extended to help parents make sure they never hear, "I’m bored!" New this year, guests can use Kroc's online registration system to reserve an open swim session and pay in advance to cut down on wait times when they arrive.

Day passes are only $12 per person for all ages during that week and as always, Kroc Center members get unlimited free access to all activities.

Learn more at grkroccenter.org.

5. The culinary team at Grand Rapids Community College must be out of this world because they could become the next group to send a meal to astronauts doing research at the International Space Station.

GRCC is among ten teams that will compete in a cook-off in Houston next month.

Since September they've been going over NASA nutritional guidelines and researching how foods affect astronauts in low gravity.

This is the fourth year GRCC culinary students have competed. The 2019-2020 team placed second.