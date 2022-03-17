Morning Buzz: March 17

1. Holland is expanding its capabilities when it comes to social districts, allowing them to open during major downtown events.

The move comes just days after Governor Whitmer signed a bill to permanently allow local governments to create social districts.

There are 12 businesses that participate in the area of the social district and they say it has been crucial to their success.

Businesses hope this new move by the city is going to keep people downtown longer and spending more money.

2. The official Oberon release is this upcoming Monday.

The Bell's traditional launch party has been virtual the last two years, but this year it's back in person.

Bell's Pub, the eccentric cafe in Kalamazoo will open at 11 o'clock Monday for an all-day celebration.

3. You don't have to look for a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow in order to have a good time today. Save some green on Saint Patrick's Day with holiday deals on food and drink.

Some popular chains from across the country are giving out luck for free in honor of St. Paddy.

Raise up a glass at Applebee's, McCormick and Schmick's, and Chilies. Each chain is offering its own deal on drinks for the day.

While Bennigan's hopes to fill you up with its Reuben burger, corned beef and cabbage,

and beer cheese soup.

Then, Cold Stone Creamery or Krispy Kreme for a Lucky Saint Paddy's Day-themed dessert.

4. Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups in favor of more environmentally friendly options.

The cups are recyclable, but that doesn't mean they always end up getting recycled. By 2025 the company wants every customer to be able to either use their own mug or borrow a ceramic or reusable to-go mug from their local Starbucks.

That doesn't mean the paper and plastic cups will go away for good, but you can expect to see Starbucks pushing a new borrow-a-cup program.

5. It's a sign of 21st-century trust, giving someone your Netflix password so they can watch shows and movies. But now the streaming giant is working to crack down on account sharers.

One measure would have subscribers add "sub accounts" to their current account for people they don't live with.

Those sub-accounts come with separate logins and profiles and cost an additional $2-$3 every month.

The company says they will be testing the new features in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru over the next few weeks.

No word on if it plans to also test the features in the U.S.