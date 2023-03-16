Morning Buzz: March 16, 2023

1. God's Kitchen of Michigan and Broncos Kitchen are co-hosting a free community catfish fry tonight from 5 to 6 p.m.

It's at the Wesley Foundation in Kalamazoo. The event is open to the public.

The menu will consist of fried chicken and catfish, parmesan encrusted tilapia, baked beans, coleslaw, french fries, dessert, and bottled water.

The limit is one dinner per person. Dine-in or carryout.

2. Kzoo Parks is seeking applicants to join the Kalamazoo Youth Action Council.

It's a group of youth that advises Kzoo Parks Staff and helps plan events and programs.

The council is looking to fill 8 of its 13 member spots. Youth must be between the ages of 13 to 18 and a city of Kalamazoo resident to join the council.

Youths can apply to join the council online at kzooparks.org/kyac.

3. Tulip Time just keeps getting bigger and better than ever by adding and growing events.

At last year's festival, 14,000 people showed up at the Tulip Immersion Garden, selling out during the opening weekend. This year, the garden will move to the beechwood church campus and grow from 50,000 flowers to 65,000.

For those who are looking to dress the part, the dutch costume sale is happening on April 12 at the Holland Civic Center, where new and gently used costumes will be available.

The 94th Tulip Time Festival runs from May 6 to May 14. All the details can be found at tuliptime.com.

4. A unique way to encourage kids to pick up a book during Reading Month: riders at the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding in Rockford are reading alongside therapy horses and the organization isn't limiting it to their clients.

On March 25, you can sign up to read and spend time with the horses at the facility. Plus, they'll be visiting libraries, retirement facilities, and schools.

You can learn more on the center's website and Facebook page.

5. For the second year in a row, Detroit earned the title of America's Best City for Pizza.

The study ranked pizza scenes in the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. This comes from Clever Real Estate. It puts out data-oriented rankings of America's biggest cities.

For its 2023 pizza rankings, the site used a mix of metrics, including google trends, yelp ratings, pizza restaurants per capita, local pizza prices, and a survey of 1,000 Americans.

Motor City took the top spot largely because of its low prices, high restaurant ratings, and high online search activity.