Morning Buzz: March 15

1. Springtime means prom season and the Best Prom Ever is back for a fun filled night of dinner, dancing, limo rides, pictures and more.

This event is a dance for adults and high school aged teens with disabilities.

Best Prom Ever is Saturday, April 13 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at Sparta High School.

Not only can adults and teens attend this prom, but they are also looking for volunteers to help with the dance.

To register for this event or learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit bestpromever.org slash registration.

2. The Grand Rapids City Commission invites you to the first 2024 City Commission Night Out on March 19 at Harrison Park Academy.

Guests can expect a full evening featuring dinner at 5 p.m., followed by an engagement session and public hearings. Learn about proposed housing policy amendments and provide feedback during the 7 p.m. meeting.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Don't miss out on resources, updates, and fun activities from various city departments. For those who cannot attend in person, a broadcast will be aired on Comcast Channel 26 and a live stream will be on Facebook and YouTube.

3. Several local organizations are working together to provide a second round of healthy harvest kits to the Muskegon community.

The free kits have healthy, locally sourced foods as well as nutritious recipes to cook at home using the kits' ingredients.

Those living in Muskegon County can pick up the kits on March 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at Hackley Community Care - Baker site in Muskegon Heights.

400 kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Learn more at agewellservices.org.

4. It's a huge event that allows middle school and high school students from Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties to showcase their STEM capabilities and it's celebrating a big anniversary this year.

The Region 12 Michigan Science Olympiad is returning to Grand Valley State University for its 40th year on March 23.

Students from 22 high school teams and 18 middle school teams will participate in the 23 events at each level.

New events like a robot tour track, optics, and air trajectory will join classic flying and vehicle events and lab events such as crime busters this year.

5. The St. Patrick’s Day festivities will light up the sky in Coloma this weekend with a mesmerizing drone show.

There is a fun lighted parade that starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, along Paw Paw Street from Washington to Center Street. The drone show starts immediately after.

The show is put on by Starlight Ariel Productions. It will feature an array of intricately choreographed drones that will paint the night sky with vibrant colors and patterns - it will all be accompanied by synchronized music. The show is expected to last about 15 minutes.

It is weather-dependent, so check on the city's social media sites to make sure it's all happening.