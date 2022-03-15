Morning Buzz: March 15

1. One of the most iconic and historic buildings in the Grand Rapids skyline now has a new look on its website and signage.

The McKay Tower in downtown Grand Rapids is being re-branded. The building's owners say the new logo symbolizes the significance and history of the building.

The building's owners say the new logo symbolizes the significance and history of the building. McKay Tower was built in 1914 and has served as a pillar for the city ever since.

The new branding will be seen all across the tower including its residential, retail, event, and business properties.

2. Ford isn't just ramping up its production of electric vehicles in the United States, the automaker is taking its efforts overseas too.

Ford says it will have seven new electric vehicles in Europe by 2040, three passenger vehicles and four commercial vehicles.

It plans to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles by 2026, and more than 2 million across the globe in the same time frame.

Ford expects to produce more than 1 million electric vehicles in Germany over six years, and an electric version of the Ford Puma will be made in Romania beginning in 2024.

3. Sports bettors nationwide are preparing for the Madness ahead.

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament starts this week and those in the gambling industry are expecting a big payday.

Industry groups project 45 million Americans plan to bet on this year's big dance, potentially totaling up to $3 billion.

One report projects more than half of the amount bet this year will be on brackets.

4. It's National Peanut Lovers Day!

Peanuts aren't even nuts- they're legumes- so they're in the same family as lentils, soybeans, and chickpeas.

Peanuts pack a powerful punch being high in protein and rich in nutrients, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants.

They're great for a healthy snack and there's also the classic PB&J to consider, along with all those candies that have peanuts in them.

Peanuts can also be a savory addition to a dish, and they're a great way to make a vegetarian soup more hearty.

5. Pillsbury brings back its classic Easter designs just in time for spring. Make this Easter extra sweet with Pillsbury's themed cookies.

The iconic sugar cookies are back with the festive pink bunny and baby chick designs. The company is also introducing its pre-cut Easter egg-shaped sugar cookie kit.

Pillsbury says the pre-cut cookies can be enjoyed as is, or spiced up with icing or other edible decorations.