Morning Buzz: March 14

1. Today Grand Rapids will be honoring the life and legacy of civil rights activist and labor leader César E. Chávez.

The social justice march happens every year in his honor. It'll start at 11 a.m. from Roosevelt Park and end at Potter's House Chapel where a community gathering will begin at 11:45 a.m.

Speakers include Kevin Polston, superintendent of Kentwood Public Schools, state representative Rachel Hood, and Lupe Ramos-Motingny, the chair of the César E. Chávez Committee.

Chávez made many visits to Michigan and Grand Rapids and had a huge impact on the local Hispanic community.

2. The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum celebrating Women's History Month by hosting University of Pennsylvania professor Barbara Savage tonight at 6:30 p.m.

She'll be discussing her new biography Merze Tate: The Global Odyssey of a Black Women Scholar which tells the astonishing story of a woman, who, despite living in what she called a "sex and race-discriminating world," never allowed her intellectual ambitions to be thwarted.

A book signing will follow the program.

Register to attend this event in person or virtually over Zoom at fordlibrarymuseum.gov.

3. Women of West Michigan, a popular event is back this weekend.

The West Michigan Women's Expo will be at Devos Place from Friday through Sunday.

Whether you're looking for the latest fashion trends, health and wellness tips, home décor inspiration, or just retail therapy, the expo promises something for all.

Organizers will also be giving away a variety of prizes through the game of Blingo, a version of bingo with a little more pizzazz.

Grab your tickets now at kohlerexpo.com.

4. Michigan beer lovers get ready for a day of fun and good times. Oberon Day is coming up on Monday, March 25.

There's no cost to attend Oberon Day, but you do have to be 21 and older, so don't forget your ID.

There's free parking on the corner of Pitcher Street and Michigan Avenue. You can also park for free in their lot off Porter Street which is north of the Eccentric Café.

Kaitlin Rose and the Band Of Thorns will be playing. There will also be a DJ later in the afternoon playing into the evening.

Learn more at bellsbeer.com.

5. Ode to the spring season. Fever's Candlelight Concert Series is bringing special spring shows to Grand Rapids.

First up "From Bach To The Beatles" will be taking place on April 11 at the Bissell Tree House at John Ball Zoo.

Hear everything from Ave Maria to Hey Jude under the gentle glow of candlelight. Tickets start at $47.

Then later in the month on April 25, you can catch "Candlelight Spring” featuring Vivaldi’s four seasons and more at The Lit GR.

Tickets start at $35.