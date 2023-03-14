Morning Buzz: March 14

1. Join Easterseals MORC this month as they "See The Good" in all individuals.

On March 21 from noon to 1 p.m., the organization is hosting a free virtual webinar to educate and bring more awareness to individuals with unique abilities and senior citizens, hoping to help these individuals feel fully seen and heard.

The panel will feature guests from multiple perspectives and offer insight on how to be more inclusive and engage more with older generations or individuals living with a disability.

Visit their website to register in advance.

2. Michigan students in low-income families will have another path to college through the Wayne State Guarantee.

The Detroit-based university will offer free tuition -- and no out-of-pocket costs -- to students whose families make $70,000 or less.

It's part of the Michigan Achievement Scholarship Program Governor Whitmer signed last year.

The University of Michigan already has a similar program in place called the Go Blue Guarantee.

3. West Michigan Pro Volleyball, a new women's sports franchise set to debut in February 2024, introduced Cathy George as the team's first head coach on Monday.

George is Michigan State's all-time winningest head volleyball coach, leading the team for 17 seasons. Her storied coaching career spans 35 years, which includes 11 seasons at Western Michigan.

The inaugural season is less than a year away, so George plans to use the upcoming months to build a staff and scout players.

Grand Rapids was the first city to announce a franchise under the pro volleyball federation, with Atlanta, Omaha, Nebraska, and Columbus, Ohio, also announced this year.

4. Are you interested in all things weird and unusual? The Oddities And Curiosities Expo is coming to Grand Rapids next month.

Attendees and collectors will be able to purchase rare and bizarre merchandise ranging from taxidermy, Halloween-themed art, skulls, antiques, and more. Also, concessions, tarot readings, a taxidermy class, and photo opportunities will also be present.

The expo is scheduled to be held at DeVos Place Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets online starting at $12.

5. Another sure sign that spring is here: the opening of Frosty Boy Grand Rapids.

According to their Facebook page, they'll be opening next Tuesday, March 21 for their 9th season.

Also, they said to "stay tuned" for more details about the rotating flavors they'll be starting with.