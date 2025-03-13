Morning Buzz: March 13, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Avelo Airlines Launches New Budget Flights from Grand Rapids

Avelo Airlines is bringing new, budget-friendly flights to Grand Rapids, launching nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and Lakeland, Florida, starting this May. With fares as low as $59 one-way, Avelo will be the only airline offering these routes from GRR, operating twice weekly on Fridays and Mondays. The new service promises to connect West Michigan to key destinations like Lakeland, which has the LEGOLAND Florida Resort and Detroit Tigers spring training, opening up new opportunities for both vacationers and business travelers alike. You can find more information on the Avelo Airlines website: Avelo Airlines New Routes.

Great Start Collaborative Distributes "The Rainbow Fish"

Reading is crucial at a young age and the Great Start Collaborative is doing what it can to get more books into tiny hands. The One County, One Book initiative is now in its fifth year. 15,000 families will get the 2025 selection, "The Rainbow Fish," written and illustrated by Marcus Pfister. This was chosen for its engaging story illustrations and themes of kindness, giving, and sharing. The books will be distributed throughout March and April through partnering organizations, book read parties at Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch and the KDL, and different playgroups. Or show up at the launch for the book, literacy kits, and Rainbow Fish gift bags. It's happening on Tuesday, March 25 at the Main Branch of the Grand Rapids Public Library from 11:00 to noon.

DTE Energy Foundation Offers Community Empowerment Awards

Organizations focused on community transformation are encouraged to apply for up to $50,000 through the DTE Energy Foundation. The Community Empowerment Awards Program will distribute at least $150,000 to three or more Michigan non-profits focused on local revitalization programs and projects. The goal is to support organizations and initiatives that focus on placemaking, positive family development, and community-driven solutions. Project proposals are being accepted now through Friday, May 16. Organizations can apply at: EmpoweringMichigan.com.

"Whist-ing with the Humes" at Hackley and Hume Historic Site

Experience a timeless game in a historic setting! The Hackley and Hume Historic Site presents "Whist-ing with the Humes"! For the first time ever, you can take part in a friendly 60-minute whist tournament, the classic card game that led to euchre. This special event—inside the elegant Hume dining room—welcomes all, seasoned players or those new to the game. Guests are encouraged to wear vintage-inspired attire, embracing the spirit of the 1920s! In addition to the tournament, attendees can tour the Hume House, one of Muskegon's treasured historic homes, built in the late 1880s. The event runs from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. on March 22nd, providing a perfect afternoon of entertainment and history. Admission is $5 per person or $8 per pair. You can get more info at: LakeShoreMuseum.org.

Oval Beach Named Among Best U.S. Beaches by TripAdvisor

We know Lake Michigan beaches are the best, and now we've got another award to prove it. Oval Beach in Saugatuck has been named one of the best beaches in the U.S. by TripAdvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards. It was recognized for its stunning shoreline, golden sand, and prime location. The list is determined by millions of global traveler reviews and ratings, and Oval Beach is considered a must-visit for travelers seeking an idyllic, freshwater lake beach escape. It came in number 24 on the list and is the first freshwater beach on the list. Head to: TripAdvisor.com to see all the winners.

