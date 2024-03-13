Morning Buzz: March 13

1. Looking for work or maybe a career change? West Michigan Works! unveiled its 2024 HotJobs! List, revealing over 100 high-demand jobs across various industries.

Nearly half are new additions, with information security analysts spanning all top sectors. Only 30% require a bachelor's degree. The list aids job looking for good-paying jobs in high-demand industries like health sciences, construction, agribusiness, I.T., and more.

Powered by data from Lightcast and the Michigan Department of Technology, management, and budget, the list empowers West Michigan's workforce toward prosperous careers.

You can find it at westmiworks.org.

2. On a typical day, the Family Health Center In Kalamazoo serves about 100 dental patients.

They're hoping to triple that figure on the "Dr. Lisandra Soto Dental Day Of Caring".

It's on March 23 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at their Alcott Campus location.

During the one-day clinic, uninsured adults will receive a dental exam and at least one service, including cleanings, fillings, and extractions. All services are completely free.

While walk-ins will be served patients are urged to pre-register by calling 269-488-0805.

3. Mathematicians and pizza lovers alike have reason to celebrate on March 14, because Blaze Pizza is offering pizzas for just $3.14 in celebration of Pi Day.

Bring your friends and family to enjoy a custom-made 11-inch pizza that day.

Remember, you can combine more than 45 different ingredients, including toppings like roasted garlic, artichokes, hand-torn basil, and plant-based chorizo, or keep it simple with a classic pepperoni and cheese pizza.

4. Looking for an affordable weekend getaway, look no further than Saugatuck, according to Forbes Magazine. The lakeside resort town was named one of nine places to visit that won't break the bank.

The article details what many of us already know: the sophisticated culinary scene, progressive art programming, and adventurous outdoor activities on land and water.

It encourages visitors to stroll through galleries to discover fine art in any medium and find boutique luxury at the 11-room Wickwood Inn. When guests book a three-night stay there, they get the third night free.

Other destinations on the list include Ft. Lauderdale, Lexington Kentucky, and Eureka California.

5. The city of Grand RApids now has a new poet laureate.

Ericka "Kyd Kane" Thompson handed over the title to a new person: Christine Stephens-Krieger.

Stephens-Krieger has been writing since the third grade. She's won places in GVSU's Oldenburg writing contest, the Dyer0Ives Poetry Cometition, and the McGuffin Michigan Poet Hunt.

In 2018, she was instrumental in bringing the Dyer-Ives Poetry Contest to its new home at the Grand Rapids Public Library.

She has been published widely in magazines and journals and is currently completing a full-length book for publication.

GRPL is having a poet laureate commencement program on Sunday, April 18 at the main library. Learn more at grpl.org.