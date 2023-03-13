Morning Buzz: March 13

1. Tickets are now on sale for the second annual Michigan Makers Market taking place on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the VanDyke Mortgage Convention Center in Muskegon.

This indoor shopping event will feature 90-plus craft and fine art exhibitors, highlighting products that are handcrafted in the State of Michigan.

New this year is the "Make & Take Projects" section. Grab your tickets on Eventbrite on learn more on their Facebook page.

2. The City Of Grand Rapids is looking for artists to turn some public facilities into works of beauty. DGRI and Mobile GR are partnering to enhance public parking areas.

They're looking for people to cover the booths at Mobile GR parking lots and structures with murals, creating things of beauty out of the otherwise drab enclosures.

If you're interested, find more information on our website.

3. For parents who want to get their kids involved in some creative activities during the upcoming summer, Kellogg Community College is offering a wide range of summer camps.

There are camps for kids 5 to 18 that are aimed at sports, baking, computer skills, theatre, and much more. There is also a discount for campers who sign-up by April 1.

More details, including dates, times, fees, and links to registration can be found at Kellogg.edu/youth.

4. All paws on deck to cheer on the griffins! You can bring your furry friend to Van Andel Arena for a fun night with the team on March 19.

Dog tickets are priced at $5 and will benefit Bissell Pet Foundation.

For all the doggy details which include tickets, waivers, and more visit griffinshockey.com.

5. If you're looking for a unique family weekend activity this spring, watching an alpaca obstacle course competition may fit that bill.

The competition will take place during the 25th annual Michigan Alpaca Festival, scheduled for April 15 and 16 at the Allegan County Fairgrounds.

The festival will include an alpaca show, an obstacle course, and a variety of vendors selling fiber arts made from alpaca hair.

Learn more by going to mialpacafest.com.