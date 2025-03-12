Morning Buzz: March 12, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kidman Thriller Sells Out Holland

Nicole Kidman's new film, "Holland," will have a special hometown pre-screening in its namesake community, but unfortunately, tickets are completely sold out. Director Mimi Cave is scheduled to be in town for a special Q&A session during the event. The film is set in Holland and centers on a teacher and homemaker named Nancy Vandergoot, who, along with her friend, discovers that some things in their lives are not quite what they seem. The screening is happening on Monday, March 24th, at the Knickerbocker Theatre, and the film will be released globally on Prime Video on March 27th.

Grand Rapids Seeks Heritage Hill Sculpture Artist

Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Heritage Hill Association, is commissioning a sculpture for Heritage Hill Park, with a budget of up to $15,000. Artists aged 18 and up are invited to apply online by March 28th at 5:00 PM. The selection process involves an initial application, followed by the selection of three artists to create 2D sketches for $500 each, with the final artist chosen by a public vote from the Heritage Hill community. More rules and information can be found at: grparks.info/HHparkart.

Holland Hospital Celebrates with Culinary Cabaret

Holland Hospital is celebrating 30 years of the Holland Community Health Center with a special event called the "Culinary Cabaret." This special event features delectable food from some of the area's top restaurants, including Butch's Dry Dock, Boatwerks, Big Lake Brewing, Hudsonville Ice Cream, and many more. There will also be live entertainment, as well as both live and silent auctions. Tickets are priced at $155, and the event is for those 21 and up. It's all happening tomorrow at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. For tickets and more information, visit: hollandhospital.org or check out their Facebook page.

Catch the Lunar Eclipse at Kalamazoo Nature Center

You can witness the first total lunar eclipse since 2022 on March 13th at the Kalamazoo Nature Center with the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society's free viewing party, starting at 11:00 PM. Experience the moon's transformation into a coppery red hue during totality at 2:26 AM, which will last for 65 minutes. Telescopes and binoculars will be provided for optimal viewing. Bring your own chairs, blankets, and snacks for a night of stargazing, but be sure to check www.kasonline.org for any cancellation information due to cloud cover.

"The Conclave" Featured at Momentum Center

It had 8 Oscar nominations, and during this holy season for much of the world, there is no better time to catch "The Conclave." It's the Momentum Center's March Dinner and a Movie this week. Set in the Vatican after the death of a Pope, 118 cardinals gather to elect the successor. The plot is driven by secrets and revelations, and the film reveals the complexities of human nature within a religious context. It's happening this Friday at the Momentum Center in Grand Haven, where a free dinner will be served at 5:00 PM, and the movie will start at 6:00 PM in the enlarged community space. The film is rated PG and has a runtime of 2 hours.

