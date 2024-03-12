Morning Buzz: March 12

1. There's a new push to combat the teacher shortage in Michigan.

Golden Apple Scholars has worked for more than 3 decades in Illinois to build the teacher pipeline. It's expanded into Michigan and is accepting applications.

The program targets high school seniors as well as freshmen and sophomores in college, providing up to $15,000 in financial aid, classroom teaching experiences, mentoring and job placement support.

Last year there were nearly 1,800 teacher vacancies across the state. The application deadline for the first cohort is April 1. Head to goldenapple.org for information.

2. New Holland Brewing is expanding once again.

They're going to be opening an all-new tasting room in downtown Grand Haven this summer.

The store will occupy the lobby of the historic grand theatre with its iconic marquee. It will offer cocktails made with New Holland's award-winning spirits and spirits tasting flights, along with a retail area with bottles to go and New Holland-branded merchandise.

This tasting room will join the other two existing lakeshore locations In South Haven and Saugatuck.

3. Pull out your show-stopping toppers for this year's "Hats And Horses" party with a purpose fundraiser for Pioneer Resources.

It's May 4 at Bella Maria's Event Center starting at 5 p.m.

Enjoy a live auction, silent auction, their famous "Wheelbarrow of Booze" raffle, and many other fun derby-themed activities. The race will be shown live.

Tickets go fast, so grab one now at pioneerresources.org.

4. March 14 is the date for Holland Hospital's annual Culinary Cabaret!

Guests can indulge in exquisite cuisine from premier local restaurants while enjoying live entertainment and bidding on luxurious live and silent auction items.

All proceeds support the Holland Community Health Center, providing vital healthcare to uninsured and under-insured individuals in the area.

Tickets available online or at the door. Don't miss this opportunity to savor flavors, support the community, and make a difference!

Visit hollandhospital.org/cabaret for details.

5. A big honor for the Kalamazoo Wings - their team won the national sports forum's Sammy Award. It's the sales advertising marketing management idea of the year for the gem idea.

It is part of their push for DEI, or diversity, equity, and inclusion. Their program during 22-23 season included autism awareness, hockey fights cancer, rainbow ice, coats for floats, and pink ice.

The K-Wings beat out teams like the Cleveland Browns and Sacramento Kings for the award.