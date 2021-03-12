Morning Buzz: March 12

1. Bowerman Blueberries announced on Facebook they have plans to open a cafe in downtown Holland on 8th Street and Central Avenue.

The cafe will sell blueberry flavored foods, as well as other foods like pancakes, sandwiches, and their famous blueberry donuts.

Also, their farm market location on James Street will be doubling in size and include a drive-thru and more parking.

Bowerman Blueberries has been family-owned and operated since 1954.

2. The Michigan Secretary of State website's online services and self-service stations will be shut down until Tuesday morning. Brand offices will be closed now through Monday as well.

During this time, the state is conducting "major technology upgrades." Once finished, people will be able to renew a standard or enhanced driver's license or state ID if no new photo is required, add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver's license, and much more on both the SOS website and at the self-service stations.

3. Local veterans will have an opportunity to get a vaccine this weekend during a walk-in clinic at the DeltaPlex.

On Saturday, the Battle Creek VA Medical Center will host their largest walk-in clinic to date, hoping to vaccinate at least 1,000 veterans.

Volunteers say veterans currently enrolled in VA Health Care will get first priority.

The event goes from 9-5, and they will be administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which only requires one dose.

4. Grab some Thin Mints today to celebrate National Girl Scout Day.

It commemorates the first official Girl Scout Troop meeting on March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia with 18 girls present.

Today, the organization has more than 3.7 million members.

The Girl Scouts of America encourages girls to build confidence and character through service projects, outdoor activities, and adventures.

5. The IKEA catalog has now been transformed from print to digital in the form of a four-hour podcast.

IKEA had been sending out its bulky print catalog for 70 years, but the Swedish retailer is touting the new audio version of its catalog as "handy and hands-free."

IKEA's online sales have surged 45 percent during the pandemic, sparking the market shift towards online browsing and shopping with its first mobile app.

The new audio catalog is available for free on YouTube, Spotify, and Audiobooks.com.