Morning Buzz: March 11, 2025

Lions Roar (Again) at John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo has officially restored the roar with the arrival of Amara, a six-year-old female, and Upepo, a nine-year-old male lion. This exciting addition is a key part of the zoo's ongoing mission to inspire the community to be actively engaged in wildlife conservation and provide exceptional, high-quality care for animals. This new lion habitat is a significant component of the zoo's comprehensive master plan, which includes the development of several new animal habitats over the next decade, enhancing the overall visitor experience and strengthening the zoo's conservation efforts.

The B.O.B. Unveils "Ashton"

Grand Rapids' iconic entertainment complex, The B.O.B., is launching "Ashton," a new upscale cocktail lounge and event space. They are celebrating its grand opening this weekend on the building's third floor. Designed to provide a sophisticated and memorable night out, Ashton features a moody and intimate atmosphere characterized by rich textures, plush seating, and a strong emphasis on handcrafted, expertly mixed cocktails. The venue, capable of comfortably hosting up to 350 guests, will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays, offering a refined nightlife experience. Additionally, Ashton will serve as a versatile space for corporate events, social gatherings, and private parties, adding a new dimension to The B.O.B.'s already diverse offerings.

K-9s Get Life-Saving Vests

Two members of the Allegan County Sheriff's Department, K-9s Kyro and Zadok, are now equipped with new body armor. These potentially life-saving vests were made possible by a generous donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. Since its inception, this dedicated non-profit has donated nearly 6,000 vests to K-9 officers in all 50 states, ensuring the safety of these valuable members of law enforcement. The program is open to all U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed with law enforcement agencies. To learn more about this vital initiative or to make a donation, please visit VIK9s.org.

Dorr Township Library's Historical Double-Feature

The Dorr Township Library is enhancing its program lineup with a distinctive double-feature of engaging events, presented in partnership with the Swordsmanship Museum and Academy. First, on March 13th, attendees will have the opportunity to "cross blades" with Renaissance-era Irish weaponry, exploring the "cutting edge" of ancient combat techniques and historical context. Then, on April 3rd, participants will delve into the "steel-clad" history of the Civil War, learning about the surprising and often overlooked role of blades during this pivotal period, while "unsheathing" fascinating tales from the era. Both of these free events, led by historical expert Jerry Berg, will take place from 6 to 8 PM in the library's community room, offering a unique blend of education and entertainment.

Moms of Grand Rapids Open House

"Momming" is hard, but it becomes significantly easier when you have a supportive tribe. Moms of Grand Rapids, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering local mothers, while fostering a vibrant community of support and fun for local families, is hosting an open house for all moms who may be interested in joining. This event will take place this Thursday, March 13th, from 7 to 9 PM at Kendra Scott in Breton Village. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the group's mission and activities, enjoy complimentary champagne and sweets, and 20 percent of all sales during the event will go directly back to supporting the organization's valuable programs and initiatives.

