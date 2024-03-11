Morning Buzz: March 11

1. Cleaning out your closet and looking for a good home for last year's prom dress? If so, Two Men and A Truck has you covered.

They're looking to collect at least 100 pre-loved dresses along with shoes and accessories for students who need them most.

They'll be collecting everything until Friday, March 15. Then on Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Grand Rapids north location will open their doors for the community to come pick out a free prom dress.

Those willing to donate can drop off dresses and accessories at their Comstock Park and Wyoming locations.

2. A Rockford staple has been named Michigan’s best small-town restaurant by Taste Of Home magazine.

The comfort food publication crowned one winner in each state across the country - places that cook up hearty and delicious food beloved by both locals and visitors.

It described the Rockford institution as five businesses in one historic building - two cooking supply stores, a coffee roaster, candy store, and a deli bakery. It continued, saying Herman's Boy is a daily gathering spot for locals who like to get a cup of coffee and talk about the good old days.

3. Promising nonstop laughs and impressive music and dance numbers, "Spamilton" is coming to Grand Rapids.

The show is packed with parody versions of hit "Hamilton" songs, including turning the original show's "What'd I Miss?" into the spoof "What Did You Miss?" Forest Hills Fine Arts Center will be hosting the show on Sunday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are now available at fhfineartscenter.com.

4. Piano aficionado Ben Folds are bringing his unique tour to West Michigan.

The Paper Airplane Request Tour will stop at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on June 29.

The tour will live up to its name, literally. For years, folds have taken requests from fans who write them on a piece of paper, make a paper airplane and throw it onto the stage.

Folds has performed professionally for decades, both as a solo act, in his band ben folds five, and with local orchestras. He performed alongside the Grand Rapids Orchestra last summer at a show at the Frederik Meijer Gardens.

Buy your tickets at kazoostate.com.

5. Kalamazoo Public Library is hosting a TikTok creator to promote adult literacy.

TikTok creator Oliver James has been documenting his efforts to teach himself how to read on the social media platform, gaining more than 300,000 followers over the past two years.

He received the Barbara Bush National Honors Literacy Award from the American Library Association last year and has successfully completed his goal of reading 100 books.

You can hear from the creator on April 18 starting at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The "What's Up, I Can't Read, Community and Literacy with Oliver James" event will start at 5 p.m.

The library is also hosting the readers are leaders adult reading challenge with James, taking place until April 18. Readers can pick one of five titles to read, then nominate someone else to take part in the challenge.

For more information, go to kpl.gov.