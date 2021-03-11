Morning Buzz: March 11

1. A new faith-based youth center is now open in Kalamazoo!

Kalamazoo Youth For Christ is located off East Main Street on the city's east side.

the 15,000-square-foot facility includes a teaching kitchen, lounge area, a gym, computer lab, and other resources.

The nonprofit expects to serve thousands of underserved teens for years to come and says they've already met with almost three dozen in their first two weeks.

2. Lakeshore Restaurant Week is back in Muskegon.

Customers have nine days to check out food specials at 12 area restaurants offering both dine-in and take-out options.

For the full list of participating restaurants, visit muskegonlakeshorerestaurantweek.com.

3. Nearly 6,000 turkeys were handed out at LMCU Ballpark on Wednesday.

Meijer teamed up with the GRYMCA, Feeding America West Michigan, and the Whitecaps to hand them out to families.

Volunteers got out there early, setting up in the parking lot and everything was contactless.

It's part of Meijer's commitment to donate $1 million in turkeys this winter to food banks across the Midwest.

4. MSU graduates will snag that diploma outdoors this spring.

The university is planning over 50 events, which's more than double the amount they typically have during spring graduation.

Ceremonies will be held in large campus parking lots across three weekends in April and May.

There are social distancing rules and attendance restrictions, but grads can bring up to two guests with them.

As for any University-wide convocation, MSU says that will not be happening this spring.

5. Today is a day to celebrate an icon from American history: it's National Johnny Appleseed Day.

He may seem fictional, but he was a real guy. Born John Chapman in 1774, the nomad walked, often barefoot, across the nation and the frontier, planting trees and pears.

March 11 is National Johnny Appleseed Day because it's during planting season.

It's also celebrated on his birthday, September 26. Fun Fact: the apples he planted were too bitter to eat.

Instead, they were used to make cider, a safe alternative to drinking water on the Frontier.