Morning Buzz: March 10, 2025

Grand Rapids Grow 1000 Opens Summer Youth Employment Applications

Teens and young adults aged 15-24 can apply for the Grand Rapids Grow 1000 summer program. This initiative offers a valuable opportunity to earn $13 an hour while gaining crucial workplace skills. Participants will work 20 hours a week, and the program includes paid professional development workshops every Friday, focusing on social, financial, and workplace capital. Businesses seeking summer help can also apply to participate, making this a mutually beneficial program for both young adults and local employers. For more information and to apply, visit grandrapidsmi.gov/grow1000.

Muskegon YMCA Relaunches Mobile Farmers Market

The Muskegon YMCA is celebrating National Nutrition Month by relaunching its Mobile Farmers Market, a year-round initiative that brings fresh, affordable produce directly to community members across Muskegon County. After refining its offerings and operations, the YMCA's revamped mobile market, currently serving senior living communities, aims to expand its reach to more organizations and locations. This effort ensures greater access to healthy food options for residents. Check the schedule online at muskegonymca.org/mobilefarmersmarket for upcoming stops and learn how local organizations can partner for future stops.

"Pooch Playoffs" Benefit Michele's Rescue

You can support Michele's Rescue, a no-kill animal shelter that takes in animals from across the country, by entering your furry friend in the Pooch Playoffs. Photographer Shawna Dobbs is hosting this competition to find Southwest Michigan's "Ulti-Mutt Cutie." For a $99 donation, your dog will be professionally photographed and entered into a bracket-style competition. All participants receive a 5x7 photo of their pet and a goodie bag. The competition, which includes fun prizes and bragging rights, runs until the end of March, with the playoffs starting April 7. Visit mainfocusstudios.com for all the details.

Ludington Seeks to Retain "Best Historic Small Town" Title

Ludington has once again been nominated for USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards in the category of "Best Historic Small Town." The Ludington Area Visitors Bureau encourages everyone to vote daily until March 31st to help retain this prestigious title. Ludington's identity is deeply rooted in its lumber and maritime industries, which are celebrated at attractions like the Historic White Pine Village and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum. This daily voting campaign aims to reinforce Ludington's unique charm and historical authenticity on a national platform. Visit 10best.com to cast your vote.

Spring Lake Schools Smash Polar Plunge Records Spring Lake Schools hosted a Cool Schools Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Michigan, and the community showed up in force. A record-breaking 550 students and staff from the middle school, high school, Spring Lake Intermediate, Holmes Elementary, and Jeffers Elementary took the plunge. Their efforts raised over $53,000 to support the brave athletes in their training and competition. This marks the largest showing ever for a Cool Schools Plunge. This year, 12 Unified Champion Schools have hosted Polar Plunges, collectively raising over $215,000 for Special Olympics Michigan. Way to go!

