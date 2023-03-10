Morning Buzz: March 10

1. The 50th annual Kalamazoo Motorcycle Swap Meet and Show will take over the Wings Event Center Sunday.

The show will give guests the chance to meet vendors, and sell and buy equipment and other novelties used in the motorcycle community.

The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can learn more by visiting their events page on Facebook.

2. Experience fashion week right here in West Michigan. The Grand Rapids Public Museum and KCAD will be hosting their fashion capstone event on April 18.

All ages are invited to experience this dynamic runway event organized entirely by KCAD fashion studies students. There will also be food and drinks.

Tickets are $30 and include admission to the GRPM exhibition "fashion and nature". Get your tickets today at tickets.grpm.org.

3. Imagine a place with that "up north" feel but it's located close to home.

Now you can relax at the residencies at batts cottage located at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. This new rental program is open to writers, artists, photographers, and those who just want the quiet solitude nature provides.

It's available from April through September on a one, two, or three-week schedule.

To book this space contact Pierce Cedar Creek's facility rental department.

4. Warmer sunnier days are coming, and Harborfest returns to South Haven this summer from June 16 through 17.

The multi-day festival will have tons of food, drinks, activities, and live entertainment geared around the harbor.

Also returning, are the craft show, beer garden, and dragon boat races.

To keep up with all the details on this popular summer festival you can visit them on Facebook.

5. Fans of the famed frozen pineapple dessert dole whip will no longer require a ticket to their nearest Disney park to get a taste of the frozen sweet treat.

Dole packaged foods officially unveiled its first at-home version of the iconic dole whip this week.

The newly packaged dole whip is described as "a better-for-you dessert" with a creamy texture and made with real fruit. It comes in three flavors: classic pineapple, mango, and strawberry.

The frozen swirled dairy-free dessert first debuted in 1984 at the magic kingdom as part of the Hawaii-founded fruit producer's sponsorship of the enchanted tiki room. No word on when it'll be in the stores, so keep your eyes open.