Morning Buzz: March 10

1. There are some big changes underway for a group of nuns in the Grand Rapids area. The Grand Rapids Dominican Sisters are getting ready to say goodbye to the place they've called home for 100 years.

The sisters are in their last stages of moving out of Marywood on Fulton Street. For the past century, the Dominican Sisters have called the place home. It's also a place where students learned about the sciences, art, and music.

Their new home is just around the corner on the same campus, which offers some upgrades for them. As for Marywood, the new owner plans to make the building into affordable homes.

Some sisters have shown interest in living there once complete.

2. The tenth annual Paws, Claws, and Corks event was held at DeVos Place last night.

Attendees got a chance to sample fine wines and microbrews while enjoying local cuisine and raising money for a good cause.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan, whose mission is to promote the humane treatment of responsible care of animals in the community.

All event organizers we talked to were thrilled with the turnout, calling it their biggest celebration yet.

If you're interested in donating to the Humane Society of West Michigan, click here.

3. Once again, restaurants in Kent County will see relief after the Board of Commissioners waived license fees to help businesses recover from the pandemic.

The board voted unanimously to waive the 2022-23 food licensing fees for all existing food establishments in Kent County.

The $1.2 million in funding comes from the county's portion of the American Rescue Plan.

4. Michigan State Basketball fans should recognize this smiling face, its former start player Miles Bridges, who is helping Dunk-a-Roos promote some new apparel for March Madness. Bridges is known for throwing down some huge dunks at MSU and for his current team the Charlotte Hornets, so it's fitting he represents Dunk-a-Roos.

The iconic 90s snack is embracing 90s fashion with new clothes. They're naming for five college players who love to dunk basketballs and cookies to be named to the All Dunk-A-Roo team this year.

The players will win all this apparel. Fans can follow Dunk-A-Roos on social media to find out how they

can win a gift box of their own.

5. A new treat crams two of your favorite comfort foods "to save you on dining time." Life is short, so cram your dinner and dessert into one time-saving munch. Ice cream maker Van Leeuwen has concocted pizza ice cream.

The pint-sized delights are made from cream cheese and mozzarella base with tomato jam swirls and basil crust cookies.

It's only at Walmart for 10 weeks starting March 14. You'll also find its Kraft Mac & Cheese, Royal Wedding Cake, Wild Blueberry Shortcake, Bourbon Cherries Jubilee, Planet Earth, and Hot Honey Ice Creams at Walmart too.