Morning Buzz: March 10

1. Grand Rapids Public Schools is honoring a longtime staff member who passed away in 2019.

The district held a dedication ceremony at the Martin Luther King Junior Leadership Academy on Tuesday, renaming the academy's media center after Ruth Jones-Hairston.

Jones was a teacher at Southeast Academic Center, and also served as principal of the Henery Paideia Academy.

The ceremony was actually supposed to happen last year, but it was delayed due to COVID-19.

2. A new detox center is opening in Muskegon this week.

Catholic Charities West Michigan is cutting the ribbon at 1 p.m. this Friday at the Kolbe Center.

The facility, which is near the corner of Park and Laketon Avenue, in the Nelson Neighborhood, has 14 beds, and it'll offer programs for those suffering from alcohol or drug addiction.

The group plans to serve more than 700 clients at this facility every year.

3. Ready to bring your wild things to where the wild things are plenty! The John Ball Zoo announced its opening day, plus a new exhibition.

The zoo plans to open on Saturday, March 27. There are capacity restrictions, so guests are being asked to reserve their time online.

Tickets can also be bought at the door, but immediate entry is not guaranteed.

The zoo's new exhibit will be ready for opening day, it'll feature toy brick sculptures of some of nature's smallest predators and other animals.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

4. Tickets are also available for the Whitecaps Home Opener! The team announced their full 2021 schedule.

They'll play 60 home games this year, which is divided into 10 homestands with six games each.

Due to capacity restrictions, the caps will accommodate multi-game ticket plan holders first. Individual ticket sales will come at a later date.

The home opener is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at LMCU Ballpark.

5. If you're looking for some local family fun during spring break, head to the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

They're offering exclusive, private experiences between April 5-9.

Groups of up to 35-people can reserve two hours at the aquatics center, smaller groups can also check out the gymnasium, or The Worship and Performing Arts Center, which includes bounce houses and other games.

For more information, visit grkroccenter.org/springbreak.