Morning Buzz: March 1

1. Kent District Library is currently accepting entries for their annual Write Michigan Teen Poetry Contest.

It's open to teens in grades 6 through12 living in/or attending school in Kent County. Teens are encouraged to submit up to two poems by April 1 to be eligible to win a gift card to Meijer.

Teens who enter the poetry contest are invited to read one of their poems at a teen poetry slam for another chance to win.

Enter those poems and learn more at kdl.org/teenpoetry.

2. A Muskegon native and KCAD graduate is helping change the landscape of his hometown one art installation at a time.

Lee S. Brown is responsible for "the portal", a large ring that's 45 feet in diameter and made with 25-thousand pounds of steel. He says this type of steel is known for being tough and the color develops over time, adding a protective layer that regenerates. He says it's symbolic of the resurgence his city is going through, plus the strength and unity of the people who live here.

You can see it between Shorline Drive and the Shoreline Inn in Muskegon. Brown graduated from KCAD in 1976, and started his love of metal working at Whitehall High School in machine shop - where his teacher told him he could use those skills to make art.

3. Don't miss out on the excitement in downtown Grand Haven! The leap year loop event is happening now through Sunday.

You can explore the vibrant grand haven community and win amazing prizes by simply visit participating stores and restaurants to get your passport punched. Collect 80% of the punches and you could be entered to win prizes worth over $1200!

With over 36 businesses involved, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Passport pickup and drop-off sites and more info can be found by searching Leap Year Loop on Facebook

4. A popular Lake Michigan dog beach will fully reopen this spring after nearly four years of reduced hours.

Starting May 1, dogs will once again be allowed off leash during all hours of park operation on the south beach area of Kirk Park in West Olive.

Restricted hours were put in place in May 2020 because of high water levels on Lake Michigan in 2019 and 2020 that caused shoreline erosion.

5. Legendary jam band phish making its third appearance at Van Andel Arena and first since 1998 when the "Band From Vermont" comes to Grand Rapids for two nights this summer.

The band, fronted by guitarist Trey Anastasio, will perform at the arena on Tuesday, August 6 and Wednesday, August 7.

While the band hasn't been to Grand Rapids in 26 years, Anastasio recently made a solo stop at Meijer Gardens in 2022.

Tickets for the Van Andel shows will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 15. A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com, ending at noon, Monday, March 11.