Morning Buzz: March 1

1. If you use Meijer’s mPerks program, you’re going to notice a few changes.

They've rolled out a new points structure at stores across West Michigan.

The popular Michigan-based grocery chain's free rewards program now allows customers to earn points for every dollar spent. Additionally, shoppers will earn 1,000 mPerks points for every filled prescription. Previously it was 1,000 points for every five filled prescriptions.

Points will now expire after 95 days, not 45, and shoppers will be able to select how they would like to redeem their points, including discounts on gas and groceries.

2. Sample over 40 wineries and 80 plus wines, all in one place. The 7th annual Kalamazoo Wine Not? is returning on March 4 at the Fetzer Center.

You can sip on beverages, take a stroll, and enjoy an afternoon or evening of festivities. In addition to wine sampling, you can listen to live music, visit vendor booths, and meet winemakers.

Timed entry tickets are $55 and can be purchased online at winenotkalamazoo.com.

3. Take a trip to the Kellogg Arena for the 36th annual Battle Creek RV And Camping Show.

It runs from March 3-5. There will be nearly 40 including folding camping trailers and travel trailers.

Additionally, exhibitors will be in attendance to share information on campgrounds, financing, and rentals.

4. Fresh Coast Film Festivals Roadtour is coming to West Michigan for a one-night showing at Wealthy Theatre.

It'll be on March 23. This event will showcase the best of FCFF throughout the last seven years as well as a thoughtful conversation about social justice and inclusivity in parks.

Tickets are $25 and sales for this event benefit Friends of GR Parks. You can purchase them at friendsofgrparks.org.

5. Fans of this spread will be happy to know today is National Peanut Butter Lovers Day.

People across the nation spend an average of $800 million on peanut butter a year.

Spread it on toast, combine it with chocolate, or dip bananas in it, the ways to eat peanut butter are endless. It's no simple task to make the spread, it takes roughly 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar.

National Peanut Butter Lovers Day has been celebrated since 1990.