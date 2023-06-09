Morning Buzz: June 9

1. The Leading Amateur and Minor League Indoor Soccer League in North America, announcing they're moving their league operations from California to Grand Rapids.

The Premier Arena Soccer League will be managed by Josvon Holdings and Devon Joslin, chairman and managing partner of Josvon, will assume the role of league commissioner.

The PASL plans to begin its 25th season in December. Stay up to date by visiting their website and Facebook page.

2. History is being made by Ferris State Bulldogs - the two-time NCAA Division 2 National Champions are headed to the White House.

The team got an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to visit Monday - and it's believed to be the first time a Division 2 team has been to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

It's all part of College Athlete Day - honoring several national championship teams from Divisions 1,2, and 3.



3. A book fair doesn't have to be just for kids! There is a very special event for Bibliophiles and their friends who are 21 and over on Sunday.

It's happening at the Center for Community Transformation in Grand Rapids from 11-2. This is all about healing, art, and literature - with a special focus on those who may have felt excluded from the grade school book fairs - by either representation or resources.

All vendors and performers are BIPOC - with a live DJ, live poetry, food trucks, mimosa and bloody mary bar, coffee bar, and more. This all benefits the diatribe, and no one leaves empty-handed.

4. Calling all artists! Tulip Time's organizers have opened the official poster contest for the 2024 festival.

Same as every year, participants are instructed to design posters that celebrate Holland's tulips, Dutch heritage, and modern setting. For this year's contest, organizers also request artists to add bicycles to their designs.

The deadline to enter the 14th First Bloem Poster Contest is October 10. Up to three designs may be submitted. It costs $35 to enter.

Visit tulip time's website to view the submission form and other information. Next year's Tulip Time runs from May 4-12.

5. Muskegon's South Pierhead Lighthouse, which dates to 1903, offering tours to the public this summer.

Tours will include a history of the lighthouse, a presentation of lighthouse artifacts, and the chance to climb the steps to the working lantern room and look out at the harbor.

For times and dates head to muskegonlights.org.