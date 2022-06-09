Morning Buzz: June 9

1. Love the taste of chicken and waffles? A franchise is opening up inside Celebration Village this fall!

The chain is called Chick’nCone, and they're known for their creation of a portable version of chicken and waffles known as the Chick'nCone. The menu also includes chicken sandwiches, tenders, fries, and shakes.

This will be the first Chick'nCone franchise in West Michigan. You can check them out via the company's website page, Facebook and Instagram.

2. The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has announced a program to guide young people seeking careers in theatre.

Young Artist Studio is described as a ten-month-long initiative that mentors and trains students in grades 7–12 while offering opportunities to grow.

The program will pair students with mentors who will address their goals and draft plans to help accomplish them. Other features include master classes involving theatre professionals; field trips to theatrical productions on the collegiate and professional levels; leadership opportunities and more, according to GRCT.

Auditions for the program are scheduled to begin next month, with the program expected to launch in September. You can apply at grct.org.

3. Irish dancing, kilts, and pints of Guinness are coming to a park near you. The first-ever Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival And Highland Games is coming to town on June 24-25.

The festival kicks off with an adults-only social gathering featuring traditional Irish or Scottish music and dancing starting at 6 p.m. Then, on Saturday, a $10 admission fee covers the day-long festival at Window on the Waterfront Park. Throughout the day, music groups will be performing Celtic and Irish music in the pub tent and Irish dance troupes will show off their skills on the dance stage.

You can find a complete schedule of events and purchase tickets online at hollandcelticfestival.org.

4. Today's the last day people can save big money on select flights this summer through Southwest Airlines.

Using the promo code "Fall 40,” you can get select flights 40 percent off. Flights are valid from August 16 through November 5.

To secure the discounted airfares, customers must go to the southwest website and click on the "Book by Thursday" button in the banner on the main page. From there, you can select your departing airport and a list of destinations available in the sale will pop up. Click the "select dates" button and you'll be able to enter those dates and see how much the fare will cost.

For more information on the sale, visit the southwest website.