Morning Buzz: June 9

1. One of the best places to see a show in the summer is Frederik Meijer Gardens. Even though the full lineup won't be announced until June 14, one artist has already revealed he's coming.

Harry Connick Junior announced on his website on Tuesday that he'll be playing a show at Meijer Gardens on Monday, August 9.

Tickets for the summer concert series will go on sale to Meijer Gardens members on June 26 at 10 a.m. and will go on sale to the general public on July 10.

2. With ArtPrize coming back to Grand Rapids this year, the public vote is a really big deal this year as the competition changes the way it plays out.

When the public art competition returns to Grand Rapids this fall, there'll be $250,000 up for grabs. $150,000 of that will be awarded directly to artistic selected by visitors to the event.

The money will be awarded using a new ArtPrize app, with more details being released in the coming weeks. ArtPrize is from September 16 to October 3.

Registration is open through Thursday, June 10. Head to artprize.org to learn more.

3. The West Michigan Miracle League allows athletes of all abilities to "play ball." Thanks to a generous donation from Fifth Third Bank, they're taking Game Day to a new level.

Over the weekend, players and families got to see the new video board donated by Fifth Third Bank in action.

It was installed just in time for the final games of the spring season. Thanks to Fifth Third Bank, each player also got 100 of their own baseball cards to trade with their team.

4. Western Michigan University received its largest donation ever from an anonymous alumnus, totaling $550 million.

The money will got o Western Michigan University, WMU Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, and Bronco Athletics.

Not only is it the largest amount in Western's history, it's the largest donation to have ever been received by a public university.

The donation is being called the "empowering futures gift" and will be given to the university's foundation over 10 years.

5. Just in time for summer, Kalmaazoo parks is reopening the Kik Pool today.

Prices range from $4-$7 for kids and adults, while children under 2 get in free. Season passes are also available.

Kalamazoo Parks says they made some much-needed improvements while the pool was closed last year including a new liner, which will provide a softer surface for guests to enjoy.

They've also been adding to the mural outside of the building.