Morning Buzz: June 8

1. The Rapid's West Michigan Rideshare, in partnership with the West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum, is hosting another Active Commute Week from June 9-15.

This week-long event aims to promote positive changes in individual commuting habits. Through friendly competition, participants are encouraged to embrace greener methods of transportation, such as taking the bus, walking, running, and cycling to improve the environment and support a healthy lifestyle.

Commuters can set up an account, with the option to join a team or register as an individual, to log all "green" trips throughout the week for a chance to win prizes. Sign-up at wmrideshare.org/acwgr.

2. Kids, be on the lookout for a special reward for wearing your helmets and life jackets.

It's all part of McDonald’s and Field Neurosciences Institute's 'Caught Being Safe' Campaign.

Michigan State Police, local police departments, sheriff's departments, fire departments, and other agencies will be handing out coupons for a free ice cream cone or apple slices for using safe behaviors this summer.

3. The Kentwood Police Department is inviting high school students to apply for its Youth Academy set for July 24 - 27.

The academy is open to all graduating seniors and students who will be a sophomore, junior, or senior in the 2023-24 school year. The program is designed to show young people who are interested in a career in law enforcement what it's like to be a police officer.

Participants do not need to live or attend school in Kentwood. The Youth Academy application is available at kentwood.us/youthacademy. Applications are due by June 15.

4. Get out and enjoy the outdoors. It's a "three free" weekend courtesy of the Michigan DNR.

This Saturday through Sunday Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks, boating access sites, and other outdoor locations, all free of charge.

Learn more at michigan.gov.

5. One of the largest gravel bike races in the State of Michigan is happening this weekend in Ionia.

The fifth annual cow pie classic is set to kick off on Saturday with more than 1,000 expected to be in attendance. There are several different races for all skill levels to enjoy.

To book your spot in the race go to ridecowpie.com. Registration closes tonight at 7 p.m.