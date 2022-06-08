Morning Buzz: June 8

1. It's a true sign of summer, pools are reopening around West Michigan! Today, Kik Pool in Kalamazoo kicks off its season.

They'll be open for lap swimming all week from 11:30 to 1:15. Open swim is available from 1:30 to 6 Monday through Thursday and 1:30 to 7 Friday through Sunday.

Passes are available for $7 for adults or $4 for kids. You can also grab season passes at the Kalamazoo Parks office. The pool will be open through August 14.

2. Grand Rapids' pools and splash pads will reopen on Friday.

Open swim is $3 for adult residents and $5 for adult non-residents. Splash pads are free.

You can also buy punch cards and season passes at each of the pools. Hours vary based on the pool.

Head to Grand Rapids' City website for more information. Pools will be open through August 20, and splash pads will stay open until September 11.

3. If you're looking for a good date night activity, or a way to have fun with your friends, John ball zoo is bringing back a summer favorite. Roaring nights for adults are back for the summers.

The events are for adults over 21, allowing visitors into the zoo after hours. There will be animal activities, music, specialty food, and drink menus. No kids allowed!

Each night has a different themed menu and activity. Thursday night is the first one: Bears, Brews, and Barbecue. It starts at 6, and you can grab tickets online for $24.

4. Two local breweries are teaming up to raise awareness for issues facing the LGBTQ+ community and to benefit the Grand Rapids Pride Center.

Brewery Vivant and Guardian Brewing Company have produced a new beer, which will be released Thursday, ahead of Grand Rapids' 34th annual Pride Festival.

The new brew, dubbed Werk Boots, was developed in the span of two days and has a "dry, effervescent, crisp and tart" flavor with a citrus aftertaste. Werk Boots will be served in cans and on draft at Brewery Vivant and on draft at Guardian Brewing Company.

5. There's a new way to get your nails done, and they won't only look stylish, but they'll also smell like cheese.

Velveeta is unveiling its first-ever nail polish in partnership with the London-based beauty company Nails.INC.

The iconic nail polish collection "Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish" features two colors inspired by Velveeta's signature cheese colors. The vibrant red "Finger Food" and the deep yellow called "La Dolce Velveeta," with the Velveeta cheese scent.

You can get your hands on this unique nail polish set only at the Nails.INC website.