Morning Buzz: June 7

1. A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help plant trees in Kalamazoo this weekend.

ReLeaf Michigan, along with Bell's Brewery, the City of Kalamazoo, and the Edison Neighborhood Association, is planning on bringing new trees to the Washington Square Branch Library in Kalamazoo Saturday.

This tree planting is part of ReLeaf’s mission to put up over 650 new trees in Michigan during the planting season. Tools will be available for volunteers who show up, but if you have your own you are encouraged to bring them.

You're also asked to wear closed-toe shoes and dress for the weather. The tree plantings will happen rain or shine.

If you're interested in volunteering, sign-up at releafmichigan.org.



2. The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival at Calder Plaza this weekend. It runs from June 9-11.

There will be diverse food experiences that will tempt your taste buds, dancing, family games and we can't forget about the spicy noodle challenge.

This is the seventh year for the festival and the main fundraiser of the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation.

Check out the full schedule at grapf.org.



3. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is hosting Sunday Strings, a series of live classical chamber music concerts featuring musicians from West Michigan.

This year's series takes place from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Huizenga Grand Room, on select Sundays in July and August.

It's free for members and included in general admission for other guests. Sunday Strings was conceived and created by Haijin Choi, Grand Rapids Symphony section violinist, to provide an opportunity in the summer months for chamber music fans.

4. If you missed your chance Tuesday morning to grab tickets to see TikTok star and comedian, Matt Rife, we have good news for you.

After his show at DeVos Performance Hall in February sold out in less than four hours, Rife has added a second show the same night at 10 p.m. Those tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Rife has over 14 million followers on TikTok and billions of views on his standup videos.

He is known for interacting with the audience and his quick wit. Rife's promo video for the Problematic World Tour boasts some star power with a couple of cameo appearances from a major Hollywood power couple.

5. Everyone screams for ice cream day, but chocolate lovers might scream louder because today is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day.

It's the second most common flavor after vanilla and it's gotten its rise to fame ever since the late 1800s.

Cocoa powder, eggs, cream, vanilla, and sugar are all you need to make the simple but iconic flavor.

All you need to celebrate the day is one chocolate ice cream cone, or you can go all out and make a milkshake, sundae, or cake with your chocolate scoop.