Morning Buzz: June 7

1. The Bissell Blocktail Party is back and it's happening tonight at the East Grand Rapids High School Track.

Some of the events in store include: live grilling with celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg of Wahlburgers, adoptable pets from area shelters, pet portraits, and a bark-worthy cocktail & delicious food.

100 percent of proceeds go directly to save homeless pets through grants from Bissell Pet Foundation. The event is happening from 6 - 9 p.m.

2. Taste of Muskegon will be returning for its 16th year. The event will be held on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, at Hackley Park.

The festival will feature more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks. There will also be live performances on Saturday from The Accidentals.

Plus don't miss out on the after-party, "A Funny After Taste" where you can see a lineup of comedians from Zank Comedy Perform. You can get a complete list of restaurants and entertainment lineups at tasteofmuskegon.com.

3. Hope Network is scheduled to hold a job fair this week. Applicants may be hired immediately on-site.

The job fair is set to take place Wednesday, June 8 from 1–6 p.m. at their location on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

The nonprofit tells us they hope to hire 100 employees, ranging from medical assistants to program managers and more. No experience is required. New hires will also receive a $750 bonus and benefits on the first day, according to Hope Network.

Attendees must have a resume with them at the event. An ice cream truck and activities will be present for those joining applicants.

4. Wendy's is shaking things up this summer by adding a strawberry frosty to its menu! It is replacing vanilla for the moment.

Wendy's promises that flavor will return following the promotion. Strawberry is only the second new flavor added to the U.S. in the past 16 years.

The fast-food restaurant launched a birthday cake frosty on 20-19 when the chain celebrated its 50th birthday. The vanilla frosty was added to menus in 2006.

Strawberry frosties proved popular when added to menus in Canada last year, becoming one of the chain's "most talked about items" online.

5. With the weather warming up, what better time is there to celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day?

Chocolate-flavored ice cream has been around in the U.S. for well over 100 years. It's the second most common flavor, after vanilla.

You can enjoy the day with a chocolate ice cream cone or sundae with sprinkles, syrup, or whipped cream.