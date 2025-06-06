Morning Buzz: June 6, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Neighborhood Match Funds applications open

Invest in where you live with a neighborhood match fund. The City of Grand Rapids is again inviting residents to submit projects for funding that ranges from $500 to $5,000.

These are resident-led initiatives that promote belonging and improve quality of life. There's also a special category in support of welcoming week, which runs from September 12 through 21. This year's theme is "The SPirit of Generosity", calling attention to philanthropy and the importance of bulding inclusive communities.

Applications are open until June 30. Head to grandrapidsmi.gov/nmf for details.

Kalamazoo recognized for eco impact

The City of Kalamazoo is being recognized for it's commitment to the environment. Michigan Green Communities awarded the city a gold certification designation for the second year in a row. That means the community is a leader in areas like energy efficiency, climate adaptation and resilience, recycling, environmental justice, and more.

The city is a leader in tracking Greenhouse gases, and is trying to make solar energy more affordable and accessible. The sustainability planner for Kalamazoo says the goal is to attain platinum status, and all city departments are working together to get there.

Hand 2 Hand summer food programs

Hand 2 Hand is making sure young people don't go hungry this summer with their new summer food program. The expansion will provide consistent meals to West Michigan from 13 distribution sites. The goal is to serve up to 1,000 kids. The launch party is a festive, drive-thru experience for families.

This will be Tuesday, June 10 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Sandy Hill Elementary School in Jenison. If you want to learn more about the program or how to help, head to h2hkids.org.

Start Garden and Grow partnership

A new partnership will provide more opportunities for entrepreneurs in West Michigan. Start Garden is now working with Grow to amplify the impact of it's annual 100 Competition. Applications are now open!

Finalists get workshops and event that lead up to demo day. Those winners receive a $20,000 Start Garden grant. Now, that will also be matched by a $20,000 loan from Grow, a community development financial institution, or CDFI.

In addition to $40,000 of capitol, winners will also get workshops and coaching. Head to startgarden.com for all the details.

National Donut Day

Today is National Donut Day! Established by the Salvation Army in 1938, this is a great day to visit your local bakery, but also a reminder of the bravery of the Salvation Army's "Donut Lassies" who joined soldiers on the front lines during World War I.

Today, the Salvation Army in Kent County is partnering with Spartan Nash to deliver donuts to first responders and veterans across the region. Also, Sprinkles Donuts is donating a portion of very donut sold from each of it's eight locations. It's a great excuse to indulge!

