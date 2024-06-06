Morning Buzz: June 6

1. It will be the swim of a lifetime for anyone willing to take on the challenge, all to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald. In 2025, open water swimmers will participate in a 17-stage, 411-mile relay swim from Lake Superior - where the ship lies in the depths, to Detroit, the ship's intended destination. 17 teams of 4 relay swimmers will symbolically complete the route that The Fitz never made. Jim Dryer is organizing the event; he's swam across all 5 Great Lakes. It will benefit the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society to preserve the Whitefish Point Light Station. Registration opens for the swim at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10. The swim is scheduled to begin July 26, 2025, so there's plenty of time to train. Head to EdmundFitzgeraldSwim.org for all the details.

2. This Friday is National Donut Day and the Salvation Army in Kent County is highlighting its legacy of service that began with the "Donut Lassies" comforting troops during World War I. They are continuing that mission by delivering donuts to today's frontline heroes: our first responders and veterans. These donuts are a small token of gratitude for their sacrifices. Join the Salvation Army in celebrating National Donut Day and supporting those who serve our community. Learn more at sakentcounty.org.

3. Here's an opportunity to check out a high-flying sport. Athletes and teams representing schools from across the state will compete in The Michigan State High School Clay Target League State Tournament. It's June 15-16 at the Michigan Trapshooting Association Homegrounds in Mason. Competitors shoot flying clay targets in this sport that involves skill, timing, and hand-eye coordination. The event will feature more than 1400 athletes from 85 high school teams. To check out the full schedule you can head to mi.usaclaytarget.com.

4. Hit the links for a good cause. Paws is inviting all golf enthusiasts to party with Paws dogs on the golf course this summer with two special events. The first is the inaugural Paws Holland Scramble, which will take place on Saturday, June 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be followed by the Paws Battle Creek Classic on Saturday, July 27. Each golf outing includes coffee, lunch, goodie bags, raffle prizes, awards for the best

dressed team, and plenty of paws dogs, and puppies to meet. To learn more about pricing or to register head to pawswithacause.org/events.

5. More great sounds will fill the St. Cecilia Music Center auditorium. They've just released the names of the artists gracing the stage for their Acoustic Café Folk Series. Two-time Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter Sierra Hull will perform on September 17. Then rounding out the year will be an evening with Valerie June and the Del McCoury band. In March of 2025 Judy Collins will be back. Tickets go on sale this Friday starting at 10 a.m. Just head to scmcgr.org.