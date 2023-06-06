Morning Buzz: June 6

1. Artprize's grant applications are now open, with artists grants totaling $200,000. Venue and artist registration deadlines have also been extended. Venue registration now closes on Friday, June 9 and artist registration closes on June 16. Artprize's grants are designed to support a group of contemporary artists and creatives so they can share their vision at the festival. More information on the grants and all application details are available at artprize.org.

2. Kent District Library wants to take you on a summer wonder journey of reading, learning and exploring through the great outdoors in Kent County. KDL has teamed up with Kent County Parks to bring you a spectacular summer of outdoor discovery, scavenger hunts, reading, steam activities and lots of fun for everyone. Summer Wonder runs now through August 12. Participate in Summer Wonder by picking up a Summer Wonder workbook at any KDL branch or signing up online at kdl.beanstack.org. It's free and includes adventures and prizes for all ages.

3. More than 50 regional artists will convert Grand Haven's Central Park Place into a one-night-only, art show. Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective's all member pop-up is happening Saturday, June 10, from 5 to 8pm. The show and sale features artwork in a wide range of media. Everything from paintings, jewelry, ceramics, photography, glass, and more, all by local member artists. Also, there will be live music by BPM Jazz, and a cash bar. It's a $10 suggested donation at the door and a percentage of art sales will help LVAC continue its mission of bringing innovative art events to unexpected places on the lakeshore.

4. On June 10, members of the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will face off against a team of area female judges for the fiercely rivaled game at Aberdeen Park. The annual event has become a tradition between the groups to raise money for the YWCA's services that address domestic and dating abuse, sexual assault, stalking, and child sexual abuse. Over the years, the softball game has raised over $250,000 for the YWCA. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids aged 12 and under. Purchase tickets here.

5. A new weekly "Sensory Adventure" program is starting this summer at Allegan Event. Beginning June 13, on Tuesdays from 10am to noon Allegan Event will turn off the flashing lights and sounds on the jumbotron video screens, arcade area, and climbing walls to accommodate guests who are more comfortable in a calm environment without bright lights and loud noises.

Allegan Event is a 13,000 square foot family adventure center with attractions that include the sky trail ropes course with sky rail zip rails, multiple clip 'n climb walls and more. Learn more at alleganevent.com.