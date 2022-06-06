Morning Buzz: June 6

1. Gas in West Michigan is officially averaging over $5 a gallon according to GasBuddy.

The new averages are showing gas has gone up 50 cents from last week. GasBuddy says statewide prices are averaging $5.05 a gallon. That's quite a bit higher than the U.S. average, which is sitting at $4.86. Gas Buddy puts Michigan in the top ten most expensive fuel prices in the nation.

This time last week, Michigan was at $4.50 a gallon. A month ago gas prices were around $4.37 a gallon, meaning prices jumped almost as much in the last week as they have in the last month. Prices this time last year were sitting at $2.93 a gallon.

2. Lakewood Public Schools and Hoekstra Transportation have announced that they will be hosting a bus driver recruitment event.

The event will include coffee and a pizza lunch. Candidates who complete and turn in an application during the event will be entered into a drawing for a 55-inch flat-screen television and other prizes.

Candidates who are hired as bus drivers will be paid an hourly rate of $20.50. They will also receive one sick day per month, as well as two personal days per year.

The recruitment event will be held on Tuesday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3. The Kent District Library is inviting kids to take the Summer Wonder 30-day challenge.

The challenge involves reading, learning, and exploring the great outdoors. You can participate for free by signing up for the challenge online or by picking up a summer wonder workbook at any KDL branch.

Summer Wonders is happening now through August 13.

4. For the first time in decades, Vernors is coming out with a new soda flavor: Black Cherry. Don't get too excited though, it's only available for a limited time.

This will be the first flavor variation of ginger soda in more than 50 years. Black Cherry ginger soda will be launched exclusively in Michigan and surrounding Toledo, Ohio.

It will be in stores from August through October.

5. Today may be another chance to show your garden more love. It's is National Gardening Exercise Day.

Today, all gardeners who want to be gardeners are encouraged to show off their skills not only for your plants but for your health as well.

Gardening has several benefits like keeping or building muscles and the exercise you get doing it is a stress reliever.

You celebrate this day by planting some seeds or cleaning your garden. While at it, snap a photo, and share it on social media using the hashtag #gardeningexerciseday.