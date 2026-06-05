Morning Buzz: June 5, 2026

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"I Voted" election stickers now open for public voting

Voting is now open for the "I Voted" stickers! The State of Michigan put the call out across the state for artists young and old to design what they think should be available at the polls this November.

Thousands entered, and they've been pared down to a handful in three categories: elementary and middle school, high school, and adult. There's a lot of state and national pride, plenty of cute characters, food, and fun!

Only one vote per Email address is allowed, and voting is open through June 30. Visit michigan.gov to vote for your favorites!

Community book drive in Kalamazoo from Markou Montague Defense

The Kalamazoo Law Firm, Markou Montague Defense, has launched a community book drive to put reading material into the hands of people inside the Kalamazoo County Jail, and they're asking for your help.

Attorneys say books are a lifeline for education, recovery, and a fresh start, and they're collecting paperbacks now through July 31. The firm is asking for fiction, self-help, recovery, religious, and educational titles either gently used or brand new. Drop-off spots are open at four different locations across Kalamazoo.

There are limitations on what categories of books can be accepted. Get the full list of donation sites and guidelines at mmldefense.com.

New restaurant holding pop-up event ahead of opening

A new restaurant concept is getting ready to make its debut, and an early tasting opportunity is available at a one-night-only pop-up event.

Watusi was created by the team behind Saburba in Ada, and the experience will offer a sneak peek of the new menu ahead of the restaurant's opening later this summer. Guests will enjoy a chef-driven selection of dishes inspired by seasonal ingredients and diverse cultural flavors, while DJ Jesse provides the soundtrack.

Tickets are $50 and include a generous to go meal, with three seating times available and attendance limited to just 50 people per session. It happens Tuesday at Southern Smoke on South Division in Grand Rapids. Event proceeds help support the launch of the new restaurant.

You can find more information on Facebook or Eventbrite.

Today is National Donut Day!

Happy National Donut Day! Here's a sweet twist you may not have known: the holiday was started by the Salvation Army in 1938!

National Donut Day honors the "Donut Lassies", who were volunteers shipped out to France during WWI and fried up fresh donuts for soldiers on the front lines. Today, the Salvation Army in Kent County is returning the favor by delivering donuts from SpartanNash to first responders and veterans all across West Michigan.

Herstory of Animation exhibit opening at Muskegon Museum of Art

A first-of-its-kind exhibition is opening this weekend at the Muskegon Museum of Art, telling the untold story of the women who helped shape the world of animation.

"Herstory of Animation: Mary Blair and Beyond" opens Saturday and features more than a century of animation history, spotlighting the artists, directors, and innovators who worked behind many of the world's most beloved animated films.

Visitors will see rare artwork, studio artifacts, film clips, and newly discovered research featuring trailblazers like Mary Blair, whose work helped define classics including Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, and Peter Pan. The exhibit runs through September 27.

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