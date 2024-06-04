Morning Buzz: June 4

1. Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt at the Barn Theatre's hilarious production of The Play That Goes Wrong! This comedy extravaganza follows the misadventures of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they attempt to stage the mystery play "Murder at Haversham Manor". This show is perfect for all ages and starts tonight and will only run until June 9.

2. A big celebration at the air zoo happening this Saturday, as they show off the completion of the Fm-2 Wildcat 57039. Volunteers and staff dedicated more than $50,000 hours over the past decade restoring it. The plane was used to train navy pilots in the Great Lakes Region during WWII. During a training flight in 1944, the wildcat rolled off the deck of the USS Sable and was cut in two when one of the ship's paddle wheels hit the fuselage. Everyone is invited to come out for the event. It's from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the flight discovery center on East Milham Avenue. You can bring refreshments served in the rehearsal shed lounge before, during, and after the show right to your seat. Grab your tickets now at barntheatreschool.org.

3. John Ball Zoo's lynxes, Becca and Thor, are the proud parents of three new kits after Becca gave birth on May 23. It is typical for newborn lynxes not to open their eyes until they are about two weeks old, and not become active outside of their den until they are about five weeks old. Thor has been at John Ball Zoo since 2018, and Becca joined the zoo in 2023. No word yet on their names.

4. A Hudsonville-based donut chain has a new location in downtown Holland. Sprinkles donut shop opened at 64 West 8th street near Pine Avenue in early April. They're hosting an event to celebrate the opening on June 12 from noon to 3 p.m. There will be games, giveaways, and donuts. It's the eighth location for Sprinkles Donut Shop, which first started a decade ago in Hudsonville.

5. Byron Center is the newest home to the Anna's House franchise. The restaurant is opening at 525 8th St. Southwest near the Tanger Outlet Mall on June 10. This grows the number of locations to 12 across the state of Michigan. The staff as well as the Byron Center Chamber Of Commerce are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening day at 9 a.m. The location is set to create 50 jobs in the community.