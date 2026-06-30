Morning Buzz: June 30, 2026

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El Centro Explora from Kent County Community Action

A new program is helping local seniors get out, explore, and make new memories. "El Centro Explora" was created through Kent County Community Action's senior services.

It offers free cultural, educational, and wellness outings for participants in the El Centro Congregate Meals program. The first group enjoyed a day at Frederik Meijer Gardens with additional trips to Millennium Park, John Ball Zoo, and other West Michigan destinations.

Admission and transportation are all covered thanks to support from Molina healthcare and the Michigan Association of Senior Centers. For more information, head to kentcountymi.gov.

Summer Recycling Guide available from Kent County DPW

The Kent County Department of Public Works has released its new summer recycling guide with tips on what to recycle, what to donate, and what needs special disposal.

From propane tanks and fireworks to pool floats, batteries, and styrofoam, the guide helps residents figure out where all the summer leftovers should go. The guide is available online.

South Haven Art Fair

One of South Haven's favorite summer traditions returns this holiday weekend! The 67th annual South Haven Art Fair will take over Stanley Johnston Park July 4 and 5, featuring 100 artists from across the country showcasing everything from paintings and photography to pottery, jewelry, and mixed-media creations.

There's plenty of hands-on fun as well with a family art tent, a new printmaking station, and lots of festival food. The event is free to attend.

Hollyhock Lane Parade

The Grand Rapids Women's History Council is inviting people of all ages to march in the 92nd annual Hollyhock Lane Parade in Ottawa Hills. The parade steps off at 8:30 A.M. on Saturday.

Participants are to gather at 8 A.M. at the intersection of Calvin and Alexander. Kids, dogs, strollers, and wheelchairs are all welcome as marchers dress in white and carry "Votes For Women" signs to celebrate women's history, suffrage, and America's 250th birthday.

Talking book service available at Patmos Library

A great new resource is helping make reading more accessible in West Michigan. Patmos Library in Jamestown is now offering a free talking book service for people who are unable to read standard print due to a visual, physical, or reading disability.

The program includes audiobooks, braille materials, digital talking book players, and personalized help finding books to enjoy. Library staff can also help people determine eligibility and sign up, making it easier for readers of all ages to stay connected to books, learning, and the joy of a good story.

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