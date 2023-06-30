Morning Buzz: June 30, 2023

1. The Grand Rapids Public Museum will be free to everyone 17 years and younger this summer.

This goes along with the museum's two new exhibits that opened last month that focus on the stages of winter and the ice age. All the other exhibits will be open to the public as well.

Guests will also have the chance to ride the 1928 Spillman Carousel which has now since been reopened to the public after renovations.

You can book your tickets in advance at the Grand Rapids Public Museum website.

2. Enjoy a day of golf all for a good cause. The Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic returning to the spectacular American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven on August 21.

Morning and afternoon rounds will once again be offered for the 29th annual event. The scramble format includes lunch, 18 holes of premier golf with a cart, on-course food, contest holes, and the opportunity to win an array of prizes.

Proceeds from the event will assist in serving well over 400 kids and their families through their youth foundation programming. Register at griffinshockey.com.

3. Bell's Brewery bringing back its annual Trail Pledge Program, Two Hearted IPA Trail Pledge, for the third year in a row, again with Partnership for the National Trail System.

From July 1 through October 31, Bell's will donate $1 for every hour pledged to enjoying or supporting trails. This year, Bell's is hoping to match last year's donation of $20,000 and is also raffling off a $1,000 REI gift card to one lucky pledger.

Learn more at bellsbeer.com/trails.

4. Frankenmuth's own Greta Van Fleet announced a new collaboration with Founders Brewing.

In anticipation of the release of the band's upcoming album “Starcatcher,” the rock group has teamed up with Founders in Grand Rapids for the "4 Giants Starcatcher Haze".

The group says $1 from every pint or package of Starcatcher Haze that's sold will be donated to Freshwater Future, a group that aims to protect the waters and animals of the Great Lakes region.

Described as, "a fruit-forward beer with smooth, citrusy flavors" this limited-edition hazy IPA will be available in select regions beginning this August.

5. All month long, Berrien Springs has been celebrating all things pickles.

The Pickle Festival wraps up July 4 at the history center at Courthouse Square starting at 11 a.m. There will be big wheel races, pickle tastings and so much more.

You can learn more by visiting their Facebook page.