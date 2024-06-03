Morning Buzz: June 3

1. Downtown Allegan’s Mahan Park, expanding its gathering space with the creation of a new accessible pedestrian plaza and improvements to the existing infrastructure.

To complete these projects the city just announced a crowdfunding campaign. If it reaches its $50,000 goal by July 31, Michigan Economic Development Corporation will match that amount.

Along with the pedestrian plaza, other improvements include new lighting, new landscaping, and park furniture.

To learn more, click here.

2. The City of Grand Rapids is inviting proposals for the next round of Neighborhood Match Fund Project Awards.

Residents can submit ideas through the end of June for projects between September and February 2025. Awards range from $500 to $5,000 for community-focused projects that promote inclusivity and improve neighborhood quality of life.

A new category supports Welcoming Week, which celebrates diversity from September 13-22. Since its inception in 2017, the Neighborhood Match Fund has awarded $850,832, funding 260 community-led projects.

Applications must be led by a Grand Rapids Resident and can be submitted online until June 30. For more details, visit grandrapidsmi.gov/nmf.

3. Grab your favorite movie snacks and get ready for "free" shows this summer. Celebration Cinema Studio Park and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is teaming up to bring eight free outdoor movies to the Studio Park Piazza this summer.

The first one up is the original Jurassic Park on June 8. The others include 10 Things I Hate About You, Toy Story, Barbie, Top Gun: Maverick, Back To The Future, Crazy Rich Asians, and Clueless.

Movies start at 8 p.m. and seating is first come first serve.

4. There’s plenty of time to plan an up north vacation and take in Mackinac Island's Historic Lilac Festival. It runs from June 7-16.

Enjoy stunning floral displays, lilac-themed events, lilac fudge, and ice cream. Also, new this year, a signature Lilac Festival Beer. Mackinac partnered with Holland-based Big Lake Brewing on a special edition tangerine lager that will be served in cans and on draft throughout the island.

5. A fan favorite returning to downtown Muskegon. The Lakeshore Art Festival will be happening from June 29 and 30.

This nationally recognized event will feature a unique blend of fine art, handcrafted goods, music, and food. This year there will be over 280 exhibitors.

The children's lane is back as well with many interactive art and educational stations with free or low-cost activities.