Morning Buzz: June 3

1. The City of Grand RApids is combining downtown social districts to help simplify the boundaries and make things easier for businesses and visitors.

Back in May of 2020, the city authorized social zones to help bars and restaurants through the pandemic. Since then, refreshment areas were added that overlapped with the social zones. So now, they've been combined.

Work is being done to update signage and maps to reflect the change. The city also authorized the creation of four new social districts at Creston, Fourth and Stocking, Michigan Street, and West Leonard.

2. Officials are working with the Township of Ada to increase the size of Chief Hazy Cloud Park.

County officials will lay out plans for the over 200-acre expansion Thursday morning. The acquisition was made with the help of funding from the county, Ada Township, the Michigan DNR, and private investors.

The goal is to preserve the Grand River and nearby areas while creating opportunities for recreation on and along the river.

Chief Hazy Cloud Park started off as a small roadside stop and was expanded to its current 122-acres several years ago.

3. The Kalamazoo River Alliance is hosting its first-ever cleanup event this weekend along the Kalamazoo River.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Verburg Park.

Volunteers are hoping to remove more than 50-cubic-yards of trash, and 500 pounds of scrap metal from the waterway. People will also clean up the KRV trail that follows the river.

People can bring their boats to the cleanup. Organizers will also be handing out gloves, trash bags, food, and drinks. Plus anyone who stops by can win some cool door prizes.

To sign up, visit kalamazooriveralliance.org.

4. Free Fishing Weekend is returning in a couple of weeks.

On both June 12 and 13, Michiganders and out-of-state residents can fish on both inland water and The Great Lakes for all species of fish without a license.

People don't need a state recreation passport either, but all fishing rules and regulations will still apply.

5. The Toledo Zoo in Ohio has some new animals to check out this month.

The zoo announced the births of two Siberian Tigers. The endangered tiger cubs were born at the facility in March. The male and female are the first tiger cubs to live at the zoo in nine years.

Staff says the two are quite different from one another; the male is calm and relaxed while the female is a bundle of energy.

There are no names for the cubs yet. Zoo guests are expected to be able to see the cubs in person starting June 12.