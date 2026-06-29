Morning Buzz: June 29, 2026

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Wimee named finalist in How We Heal Film Lab

A big honor for a homegrown West Michigan Company and robot! Wimee, the educational media brand created in Grand Rapids, has been named a top five finalist in the prestigious How We Heal Film Lab and is screening its original animated short at the newly opened Obama Presidential Center during the "Every Child Thrives" conference!

Out of hundreds of filmmakers nationwide, Wimee was the only animated project and the only filmmaker from Michigan to earn a finalist spot. Congratulations!

ArtPrize expanding to 22 days

ArtPrize is getting even bigger this year! The world's most-attended public art event is expanding from 17 days to 22 days, bringing back its popular Preview Week and growing to four themed weekends celebrating dance, music, visual art, and fashion.

Preview week runs September 12 through 17, with the official competition kicking off September 18 and continuing through October 3.

Miller Live at the Fountain

Free live music is returning to Miller Auditorium this summer! "Miller Live at the Fountain" features three free outdoor concerts on the auditorium's veranda overlooking the fountain in Kalamazoo.

Performances include Cliff Erikson on July 16, Tony Fields and Doug Decker on July 30, and Megan Dooley on August 13. All shows start at 6:30 P.M. Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged due to limited capacity.

You can pre-register two weeks before each performance at millerauditorium.com.

Fourth at the Ford

Looking for a fun and free way to celebrate the fourth? Head to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum on Saturday for "Fourth at the Ford".

The museum is free from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. and packing the day with living history presentations from John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Frederick Douglass, plus kids crafts, historic flag giveaways and food trucks. You can also check out the new exhibits and special art displays while celebrating America's 250th birthday.

Grand Rapids Fireworks

And after that, get ready to honor this milestone holiday with a bang! The Grand Rapids fireworks will feature an enhanced show Saturday night, with a new temporary launch site on the Fulton Street Bridge. Festivities begin at 6 P.M. at the Amway Hotel Employee parking lot at Fulton and Market, featuring live entertainment, the Meijer family fun zone, food vendors, and family activities throughout the evening.

The free community celebration will culminate with an expanded A250 fireworks finale.

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