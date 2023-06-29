Morning Buzz: June 29, 2023

1. Want a unique experience for your 4th of July fireworks this year? Why not head to Muskegon for the SS Milwaukee Clipper Revival Party and Fireworks Party?

The ship is more than 100 years old and is the last of her kind - and your $10 admission goes toward the ship's restoration.

The party starts at 5 p.m. on the 4th with a silent auction, dancing, trivia, ice cream, and of course fireworks. This party is BYOB.

Head to milwaukeeclipper.com for information.



2. Sock it to Homelessness wants to put dry, warm socks on cold feet, so the organization is collecting them now! Socks are the most requested item at shelters, so let’s make sure everyone has some.

The socks must be brand new, nothing used.

There are several drop-off locations in Muskegon County open now through July 22 - The Health Science Building at Baker College, Cinderella's Closet, the Egelston Branch of the MADL, Ravenna Foods, and more.

Here’s a complete list of drop-off locations.



3. Grab your bike and head to the Muskegon Farmers Market for their annual community bike ride at 6:30 tonight.

Roll On and Muskegon Pride hope everyone comes out to celebrate love and acceptance - you don't even need to ride a bike!

For those who would rather sit back and relax, you can catch a seat on the tram and just enjoy the scenery.

You can get more information by heading to Roll On Muskegon's Facebook page.



4. West Michigan is getting two new women’s professional basketball teams - and they're putting the call out for players.

The Grand Rapids Soul and the West Michigan Flames are part of a six-team league. The tryouts start next month. One will be on July 25 at Grand Rapids Community College.

The teams are also holding tryouts on the east side of the state in August. Any player who wants a chance to show off their skills on the court should head to wbl2024.com for more information.



5. Grand Rapids' Women’s Resource Center held a ribbon cutting for its new facility yesterday.

The $2.8 million center is located on Madison Avenue. Congresswoman Hillary Scholten was among those who attended.

The company's CEO says the new center will expand the organization's reach to more local women.

Gaddy also says the space will be designed to be accessible to people with disabilities.

This year the Women's Resource Center is celebrating 50 years of service.