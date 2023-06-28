16-year-old holds sock drive to benefit those experiencing homelessness in Muskegon Co.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A 16-year-old in Muskegon County has started a sock drive to benefit those experiencing homelessness.

Multiple organizations are participating in Isolde Deal’s “Sock It to Homelessness” drive, which plans to collect socks through the end of July.

The sock drive is held in partnership with Muskegon County 4-H and MSU Extension, Baker College, the Muskegon County Farm Bureau, Ravenna FFA and the Ravenna Lions Club, organizers say.

We’re told socks are the most requested items at homeless shelters.

Isolde and Kelly Deal

Clean, brand-new socks will be collected at the following times and locations:

June 12–July 22

Baker College’s Health Science Building (1903 Marquette Ave., Muskegon)

Cinderella’s Closet (5669 Harvey St., Muskegon)

Egleston Branch Library of MADL (5428 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon)

Farm Bureau Insurance (1715 N. Getty St., Muskegon)

Muskegon County Building (1903 Marquette Ave., Muskegon; near doors 1 and 19)

Ravenna Foods (12444 Crockery Creek Dr., Ravenna)

July 21 (5:30–9:30 p.m.)

Ravenna Dog Daze/Car Cruise Night (lions tent; downtown Ravenna)

July 24–29

Muskegon County Fair (inanimate building; 6621 Hts. Ravenna Rd., Fruitport)

Anyone seeking additional information are encouraged to leave a message at 231-375-9139.

