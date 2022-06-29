Morning Buzz: June 29

1. Social districts became popular in downtown areas throughout the pandemic, and now Ada is added to the list of cities in Michigan with a social district.

From 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Ada Village kicks off its new social district and will take place every Wednesday from now until August 31.

The current participating businesses are Garage Bar, Luna, and Nonna's.

Other restaurants will be participating in future Wednesday social districts. Follow Discover Ada to get those updates.

2. The restaurant industry continues to rebound from all the pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions, but that certainly doesn't come without challenges.

One popular spot in South Haven is making some adjustments. The staff at Clementine's enjoy working together, but are feeling burnt out from being short-staffed. So the manager decided to close their doors on Sundays to give their staff some rest.

She says other friends in the industry are experiencing the same thing. The manager is also asking customers to be patient and kind with her staff.

3. While the 4th of July can be a fun occasion for humans, it can be extremely stressful for our furry friends. Prepare pets for this weekend's fireworks with the following tips:

Make sure pets have current identification in the form of a microchip or ID tag.

If your pet is anxious during fireworks, keep them safely inside in a quiet part of the home. Some pets may also benefit from playing soft music to cover the loud noises.

Always keep fireworks out of reach to prevent accidental ingestion. If your pet ingests fireworks, call your veterinarian or an animal poison control hotline.

4. Some kids, with the help of some professionals, build a dominoes wall to break a world record.

The Trillium Academy in Taylor, Michigan, had a team of domino artists helps assemble the world's longest domino wall.

They arranged more than 54,000 dominoes around the school gym, and nearly 50,000 more dominoes were used to make multiple

chain reactions around the space.

The team that worked on the dominoes says it took almost an entire week to make the wall.

5. If you are trying to save money, drinking a cup of coffee before you shop might not help.

A new study suggests shoppers who drink caffeinated coffee spent 50 percent more money and bought 30 percent

more items than those who hadn't.

Researchers from the University of South Florida put an espresso machine in front of stores in France and in Spain.

More than 300 shoppers were given cups. About half ordered caffeinated coffee, while the others asked for decaf coffee or water.

People who drank caffeinated coffee bought a lot more items.

Researchers say drinking caffeine can also influence what you buy.