Morning Buzz: June 29

1. Empty the Shelters is coming back this summer. It'll run from July 7-11 at participating shelters across the country.

In May, Bissell Pet Foundation found homes for more than 4,300 pets.

To find out if your local shelter is participating head to bissellpetfoundation.org.

2. Offices might look a little different when or if you return to work.

According to research from Steelcase, half of the global companies are planning major redesigns to their office space this year.

In an attempt to help their employees feel safer, several companies have been improving air circulation systems, moving desks further apart, or ditching office desks altogether.

Another trend that architects and designers have noticed is more conference rooms. Steelcase CEO Jim Keane says employees will likely have higher expectations for their company workspaces in the future, emphasizing companies will be not only expected to provide a safer environment but also a more "inspiring layout."

3. Spectrum Health is making its facilities more inclusive. They announced they're making all of their single-occupant restrooms gender-neutral.

The change will happen over the next couple of months with more than 300 bathrooms at Spectrum Butterworth alone.

Spectrum says research shows that representation in public spaces, like having inclusive or neutral facilities, can help elevate the mental health of both patients and staff.

4. President Joe Biden is planning to make a stop in Traverse City this weekend.

The Commander in Chief will be stopping there on Saturday to kick off a pandemic recovery program called "America's Back Together," which will celebrate the progress made against COVID.

Although the White House may not make its vaccination goal by the 4th of July, it's getting closer with 66 percent of Americans having at least one shot.

The president's last visit to Michigan was in May when he spoke at Ford's electric vehicle plant in Dearborn.

5. If your child draws good pictures of the pyramids, their talent could win your family a trip to Egypt.

Travelocity announced it's giving away $10,000 vacations to five lucky winners. Have your child draw a picture of wherever they'd like to go, submit it to Travelocity, and hope they pick your drawing.

A team of experts will pick five winners and give them a one-of-a-kind vacation valued at $10,000.

Head to TravelocityTripsByKids.com to enter your child's drawing until Friday, July 9.

If you aren't one of the lucky ones to win $10,000, the first 2,000 people who enter get a coupon to use on the Travelocity App.