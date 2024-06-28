Morning Buzz: June 28

1. A Grand Rapids Brewery is reopening its west side location with a new concept. Now, instead of running its own kitchen, it will have a rotating incubator kitchen in partnership with the Downtown Market. Food service will start July 11 with Hot Box Tacos. Mandoo, which features traditional Korean dumplings, and yin & yum, which serves Cambodian and Vietnamese fusion cuisine, are also scheduled for this summer. Another new feature for Broad Leaf, ice cream! The brewery will start serving "over-the-top milkshakes" with a new shake party concept.

2. One West Michigan artist will see their work featured on the 2025 Tulip Time Festival poster and win a $1000 cash prize. Organizers announcing the 15th annual First Bloem Art Competition. For a $35 entry fee, local artists can submit up to three original works for consideration. Entries are due by October 5. Michael Burmeister, the owner and director of Button Gallery in Douglas, will review the entries and select the top 20 pieces. In May, festival-goers will also have a chance to see the top 20 entries. Viewers can vote on their favorites, and the winning piece will get the people's choice award and a $5-hundred-dollar cash prize. To learn more about the competition, you can visit tuliptime.com.

3. A big honor for Kalamazoo. The city has been selected to host the 2025 Midwestern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships. The event will be from January 27th to February 2 at Wings Event Center. Hosted by the Greater Kalamazoo Skating Association, teams from throughout the Midwest and Plains States will show off a spectacular display of beauty and elegance on ice. U.S. figure skating holds three sectional championships for synchronized skating every year. The midwestern sectional championships have typically hosted more than 130 teams. Learn more at skatekalamazoo.org.

4. Fireworks will light up the skies in Grand Rapids on Saturday, July 6 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in celebration of Independence Day. The event is possible through the generous support of Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, title sponsor of the annual fireworks display. The July 6 spectacular kicks off at 6 p.m. and includes food vendors and vendor exhibits. The family activities continue through 10:30 p.m. and the start of the fireworks display. For more information visit 4thofjulygr.com.

5. Dust off that flannel shirt, give that beard a good brushin', and lumber on over to Flanneljax's for a legendary celebration of Paul Bunyan. Today Flanneljax's Grand Rapids will host activities that would make even Babe the Blue Ox jealous. Guided by top-tier lumberjacks, you can get into all fun, including axe throwing, crosscut sawing, and even the exhilarating thump of the stump. After working up a giant-sized sweat, you can get refreshed with a variety of beverages. For more info on all the Paul Bunyan antics, swing your axe over to flanneljaxs.com/grand-rapids.