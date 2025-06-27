Morning Buzz: June 27, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids Donut and Beer Festival

The country's largest donut and beer festival is back in Grand Rapids after a two-year absence. Outlier Events is bringing the popular party to LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, September 20.

Guests will enjoy over 200 mouthwatering donuts from over 30 vendors, paired with 150+ beer, cider, and seltzer selections. The festival also features live music, a plaza party, and entertainment like a donut-eating contest and dad dance crew.

For the kids, there will be face painting and yard games. Plus, one lucky child will be the honorary kid judge to pick the top donut!

Tickets are on sale right now with VIP options for early entry.

Detroit Red Wings centennial

You may not be thinking about November right now, but hockey fans might be! The Detroit Red Wings have officially launched their centennial celebration, leading up to the team's 100th anniversary in 2026. The franchise just unveiled its special centennial logo and announced plans for the entire 2025-26 NHL season.

The first game will be November 18, 2026. The Red Wings will host the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena exactly 100 years to the day of the team's first NHL game.

There will be a huge four-day Hockeytown centennial fanfest held November 6 through 9, 2025. Look for alumni appearances! The Red Wings were one of the six original NHL franchises and have won 11 Stanley Cups.

Visit nhl.com/redwings for all the details.

Allegan Antiques Market

It's a treasure hunter's paradise this weekend as the Allegan Antiques Market opens its gates. Hundreds of vendors and antiquity dealers all gather for this fantastic day of finds.

This will all take place Sunday, June 29 at the Allegan County Fairgrounds. It all starts bright and early at 8 A.M. and runs until 4 P.M. with admission only $5. Parking is free and kids 12 and under get free admission.

The food vendors on the fairground will be running as well if you get hungry.

Check out alleganantiques.com for more information.

St. Joseph Founders Week

If you're looking for a fun road trip, St. Joseph's annual Founders Week Celebration is kicking off this weekend and runs through June 29.

This year's "Magic in Motion" theme has the iconic Silver Beach carousel decorated with Disney themes and playing memorable tunes. This amazing carousel has a storied history that spans over 100 years and features 48 hand-carved figures, including accessible chariots.

The Silver Beach center also includes the Curious Kids' Discovery Zone and is steps away from the Whirlpool Compass Fountain and Silver Beach County Park.

Want more info? Head to silverbeachcarousel.com.

Grand Rapids bike racing

The bygone days of racing your friends around the track on your bikes is back. It's time for the kids to push the pedals to see who's fastest. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, Monk Recordings and Art, and cycling community leader Jeff Jacobi have all joined forces to put on "The Ring", a day of bike racing on a flat track gravel course.

Bracket racing, double elimination, and four-racer heats will held in specific age groups for both boys and girls. There's even a unicycle category!

Food trucks and music will be on site and it's free to attend. There will be three races held with the first being tomorrow. It all starts at 6 P.M. at the Grand Rapids Bike Park on Kirkland Street in Grand Rapids.

More information can be found on Facebook.

