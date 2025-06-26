Morning Buzz: June 26, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kalamazoo Vegan Chef Challenge winners

They came, they ate, they voted! The results are in for the Kalamazoo Vegan Chef Challenge.

During this month-long competition, several participating restaurants created special vegan dishes. Winners were chosen by diners with almost 550 ratings and reviews submitted in several categories.

The overall first place winner was Studio Grill, Matchacita in second place, and One Well Brewing in third. The other awards went out to The Hub Tavern and Grill for "Best Appetizer", Water Street Grill for "Best Dessert", and 600 Kitchen And Bar for "Best Entree".

There are several other categories. for a full list and to learn more about this annual nationwide competition, head to veganchefchallenge.org.

Thursdays on the Terrace at the GRAM

Thursday nights and the GRAM go hand in hand. Here's proof: it's a summer event series called "Thursdays on the Terrace", bringing free performances and activities to its outdoor terrace every Thursday evening through August 28.

It's already begun, and guests of all ages can unwind with artmaking, live music, trivia and game nights, an artist market, and more. Food trucks and refreshments from GRAM's cafe and bar will also be available.

Museum admission is free from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. as part of Meijer Free Thursday Nights. Tonight, you can check out the drop-in chalk art event.

For museum hours and admission fees, visit artmuseumgr.org.

Al-Van Humane Society Furry 5K and Fun Run

Grab your family, your friends, and your pup and get moving at the Al-Van Humane Society's annual Furry 5K and one mile Fun Run this Saturday in South Haven.

Whether you're competitive or just out to get your steps in, it's a fun way to support shelter pets. This is all happening along the Van Buren Trail. Participants will get finisher medals and there are top overall and master runners will get age group awards.

All of the proceeds support animals at the shelter. Today is the last day to get discounted registration - $20 for the one-mile walk and $25 for the 5K. Click here for registration details.

Pride Big Rapids this Sunday

The Pride Big Rapids festival is set to return for its fourth year on Sunday, June 29, offering a fun and inviting space for LGBTQ+ community members and allies to celebrate. The festival will once again transform Michigan Avenue in downtown Big Rapids, between Pine and Elm Streets from 12 P.M. to 8 P.M.

This year's theme is "Turn Up The Pride: Love Louder", emphasizing a dedication to living authentically. Attendees can look forward to shopping, food trucks, live msuic, and two drag shows.

You can see a full schedule, list of acts, and more details at pridebigrapids.org.

New Holland Dragon's Milk IPA

New Holland Brewing Co is broadening the Dragon's Milk brand, releasing it's first IPA!

After two years of development, the Dragon's Milk Emerald IPA is a hop-focused creation that stays true to the family. It's fermented in oak with natural vanilla, soft oak, and a round of body to start. It's also made with lotus hops with bright citrus, floral lift, and gentle spice for a refreshing and complex finish.

It's now available in the West Michigan brewpubs and in stores.

