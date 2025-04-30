Kalamazoo restaurants set to participate in the Vegan Chef Challenge

A new month can provide an opportunity to try something new. The Kalamazoo Vegan Chef Challenge will put taste buds and curiosity to the test as restaurants expand their menus to cater to the vegan diet.

The Vegan Chef Challenge is a month-long event nationwide, where local restaurants showcase vegan menu items. Throughout the month of May, chefs in Kalamazoo will be preparing vegan dishes across local restaurants for the foodie in you to try.

A special ticket is not required to purchase to enjoy the Vegan Chef Challenge. Guests can ask for the Vegan Chef Challenge menu at participating restaurants and vote for their favorites. Once a vote is cast, consumers will be entered into a raffle to win gift certificates to participating restaurants.

Chelsie Taylor, lead organizer for the event, visited the Morning Mix to give viewers a taste of what to expect throughout the city!

Visit veganchefchallenge.org/kalamazoo for a list of participating restaurants in the Kalamazoo area.

