Morning Buzz: June 27

1. If you're a veteran looking for job support, here's an opportunity you shouldn't pass up. Today the USS Silversides Submarine Museum is hosting its first-ever veterans resource fair until 1 p.m. The event is free and offers opportunities for veterans and their loved ones to learn more about opportunities and benefits available to them. You'll also get free admission to the two-story museum, Gato-class WWII submarine, and Coast Guard cutter. Learn more at silversides museum dot org.

2. A familiar name is returning to Ada and setting up shop at an even more familiar location next month. The O'Brien Schoolhouse Deli will open at the former Ada Village General Store on July 1. O'Brien Schoolhouse will sell sandwiches, ice cream, shakes, beer, wine, cocktails, and penny candy. The new deli is also part of Ada's Social District, which operates from noon to 10 p.m. every day. The Little Red Schoolhouse originally served as a single-room schoolhouse in the mid-1800s and was later turned into an ice cream parlor in the 1970s, a flower shop in 2003, and then a general store in 2018.

3. Comic book fans get ready, GRPL’s "Comic Geek Out" is back. It's being hosted at the Yankee Clipper Branch on July 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event features an appearance and meet-and-greet by voice actor Jason Liebrecht, hands-on activities, snacks, free books, a comic workshop, and other fun events. Comic Geek Out is free and open to the public. Get the full schedule by going to grpl.org.

4. The Branch District Library wants young readers and their families to get outside to read with their new story walk. This is a fun, educational activity that deconstructs a child's storybook and puts it along a walking route. In addition to the pages, the large frames prompt special activities that encourage kids to move while reading.

The new story walks feature "Wordy Birdy Meets Mister Cougarpants" by Tammi Sauer with illustrations by Dave Mottram. The story takes Wordy Birdy and her pals on a big camping trip, but they find themselves in hot water when Mr. Cougarpants stalks their campsite. The Story Walk is right across the street from the library in Quincy.

5. The Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic, returning to the spectacular American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven on Monday, August 26. Morning and afternoon rounds will once again be offered for the 30th annual event at the Jack Nicklaus-designed masterpiece. The golf classic, one of West Michigan's premier charitable and golf events, serves as the primary fundraiser for the Griffin Youth Foundation. There will be a morning and afternoon shotgun start, beginning at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The scramble-format classic includes lunch; 18 holes of premier golf with a cart; on-course food, contest holes, and the opportunity to win an array of prizes through a raffle and auction. Register now at griffinshockey.com.